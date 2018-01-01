Latest

remove_continuous_aggregate_policy()

Remove all refresh policies from a continuous aggregate.

remove_continuous_aggregate_policy(
    continuous_aggregate REGCLASS,
    if_exists BOOL = NULL
) RETURNS VOID
Note

To view the existing continuous aggregate policies, see the policies informational view.

Samples

Remove all refresh policies from the cpu_view continuous aggregate:

SELECT remove_continuous_aggregate_policy('cpu_view');

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
continuous_aggregateREGCLASSName of the continuous aggregate the policies should be removed from

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
if_exists (formerly if_not_exists)BOOLWhen true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn't exist. Defaults to false. Renamed in TimescaleDB 2.8.

