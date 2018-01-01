remove_continuous_aggregate_policy()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Remove all refresh policies from a continuous aggregate.
remove_continuous_aggregate_policy(continuous_aggregate REGCLASS,if_exists BOOL = NULL) RETURNS VOID
To view the existing continuous aggregate policies, see the policies informational view.
Remove all refresh policies from the
cpu_view continuous aggregate:
SELECT remove_continuous_aggregate_policy('cpu_view');
|Name
|Type
|Description
continuous_aggregate
REGCLASS
|Name of the continuous aggregate the policies should be removed from
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_exists (formerly
if_not_exists)
BOOL
|When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn't exist. Defaults to false. Renamed in TimescaleDB 2.8.
