Continuous aggregates can have a range of different refresh policies. In addition to refreshing the continuous aggregate automatically using a policy, you can also refresh it manually.

Create a target Tiger Cloud service. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Continuous aggregates require a policy for automatic refreshing. You can adjust this to suit different use cases. For example, you can have the continuous aggregate and the hypertable stay in sync, even when data is removed from the hypertable. Alternatively, you could keep source data in the continuous aggregate even after it is removed from the hypertable.

You can change the way your continuous aggregate is refreshed by calling add_continuous_aggregate_policy .

Among others, add_continuous_aggregate_policy takes the following arguments:

start_offset : the start of the refresh window relative to when the policy runs

: the start of the refresh window relative to when the policy runs end_offset : the end of the refresh window relative to when the policy runs

: the end of the refresh window relative to when the policy runs schedule_interval : the refresh interval in minutes or hours. Defaults to 24 hours.

Note the following:

If you set the start_offset or end_offset to NULL , the range is open-ended and extends to the beginning or end of time.

If you set end_offset within the current time bucket, this bucket is excluded from materialization. This is done for the following reasons: The current bucket is incomplete and can't be refreshed. The current bucket gets a lot of writes in the timestamp order, and its aggregate becomes outdated very quickly. Excluding it improves performance. To include the latest raw data in queries, enable real-time aggregation.



See the API reference for the full list of required and optional arguments and use examples.

The policy in the following example ensures that all data in the continuous aggregate is up to date with the hypertable, except for data written within the last hour of wall-clock time. The policy also does not refresh the last time bucket of the continuous aggregate.

Since the policy in this example runs once every hour ( schedule_interval ) while also excluding data within the most recent hour ( end_offset ), it takes up to 2 hours for data written to the hypertable to be reflected in the continuous aggregate. Backfills, which are usually outside the most recent hour of data, will be visible after up to 1 hour depending on when the policy last ran when the data was written.

Because it has an open-ended start_offset parameter, any data that is removed from the table, for example with a DELETE or with drop_chunks , is also removed from the continuous aggregate view. This means that the continuous aggregate always reflects the data in the underlying hypertable.

To changing a refresh policy to use a NULL start_offset :

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service In Tiger Console open an SQL editor. You can also connect to your service using psql. Create a new policy on conditions_summary_hourly that keeps the continuous aggregate up to date, and runs every hour: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'conditions_summary_hourly' , start_offset = > NULL , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 h' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 h' ) ; Copy

If you want to keep data in the continuous aggregate even if it is removed from the underlying hypertable, you can set the start_offset to match the data retention policy on the source hypertable. For example, if you have a retention policy that removes data older than one month, set start_offset to one month or less. This sets your policy so that it does not refresh the dropped data.

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service. In Tiger Console open an SQL editor. You can also connect to your service using psql. Create a new policy on conditions_summary_hourly that keeps data removed from the hypertable in the continuous aggregate, and runs every hour: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'conditions_summary_hourly' , start_offset = > INTERVAL '1 month' , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 h' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 h' ) ; Copy

Note It is important to consider your data retention policies when you're setting up continuous aggregate policies. If the continuous aggregate policy window covers data that is removed by the data retention policy, the data will be removed when the aggregates for those buckets are refreshed. For example, if you have a data retention policy that removes all data older than two weeks, the continuous aggregate policy will only have data for the last two weeks.

You can add concurrent refresh policies on each continuous aggregate, as long as their start and end offsets don't overlap. For example, to backfill data into older chunks you set up one policy that refreshes recent data, and another that refreshes backfilled data.

The first policy in this example is keeps the continuous aggregate up to date with data that was inserted in the past day. Any data that was inserted or updated for previous days is refreshed by the second policy.

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service. In Tiger Console open an SQL editor. You can also connect to your service using psql. Create a new policy on conditions_summary_daily to refresh the continuous aggregate with recently inserted data which runs hourly: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'conditions_summary_daily' , start_offset = > INTERVAL '1 day' , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 h' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 h' ) ; Copy At the psql prompt, create a concurrent policy on conditions_summary_daily to refresh the continuous aggregate with backfilled data: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'conditions_summary_daily' , start_offset = > NULL end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 day' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 hour' ) ; Copy

If you need to manually refresh a continuous aggregate, you can use the refresh command. This recomputes the data within the window that has changed in the underlying hypertable since the last refresh. Therefore, if only a few buckets need updating, the refresh runs quickly.

If you have recently dropped data from a hypertable with a continuous aggregate, calling refresh_continuous_aggregate on a region containing dropped chunks recalculates the aggregate without the dropped data. See drop data for more information.

The refresh command takes three arguments:

The name of the continuous aggregate view to refresh

The timestamp of the beginning of the refresh window

The timestamp of the end of the refresh window

Only buckets that are wholly within the specified range are refreshed. For example, if you specify 2021-05-01', '2021-06-01 the only buckets that are refreshed are those up to but not including 2021-06-01. It is possible to specify NULL in a manual refresh to get an open-ended range, but we do not recommend using it, because you could inadvertently materialize a large amount of data, slow down your performance, and have unintended consequences on other policies like data retention.

To manually refresh a continuous aggregate, use the refresh command:

CALL refresh_continuous_aggregate ( 'example' , '2021-05-01' , '2021-06-01' ) ; Copy

Follow the logic used by automated refresh policies and avoid refreshing time buckets that are likely to have a lot of writes. This means that you should generally not refresh the latest incomplete time bucket. To include the latest raw data in your queries, use real-time aggregation instead.