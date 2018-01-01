Latest

add_reorder_policy()

CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Create a policy to reorder the rows of a hypertable's chunks on a specific index. The policy reorders the rows for all chunks except the two most recent ones, because these are still getting writes. By default, the policy runs every 24 hours. To change the schedule, call alter_job and adjust schedule_interval.

You can have only one reorder policy on each hypertable.

For manual reordering of individual chunks, see reorder_chunk.

Note

When a chunk's rows have been reordered by a policy, they are not reordered by subsequent runs of the same policy. If you write significant amounts of data into older chunks that have already been reordered, re-run reorder_chunk on them. If you have changed a lot of older chunks, it is better to drop and recreate the policy.

Samples

SELECT add_reorder_policy('conditions', 'conditions_device_id_time_idx');

Creates a policy to reorder chunks by the existing (device_id, time) index every 24 hours. This applies to all chunks except the two most recent ones.

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSHypertable to create the policy for
index_nameTEXTExisting hypertable index by which to order the rows on disk

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
if_not_existsBOOLEANSet to true to avoid an error if the reorder_policy already exists. A notice is issued instead. Defaults to false.
initial_startTIMESTAMPTZControls when the policy first runs and how its future run schedule is calculated.
  • If omitted or set to NULL (default):
    • The first run is scheduled at now() + schedule_interval (defaults to 24 hours).
    • The next run is scheduled at one full schedule_interval after the end of the previous run.
  • If set:
    • The first run is at the specified time.
    • The next run is scheduled as initial_start + schedule_interval regardless of when the previous run ends.
timezoneTEXTA valid time zone. If initial_start is also specified, subsequent runs of the reorder policy are aligned on its initial start. However, daylight savings time (DST) changes might shift this alignment. Set to a valid time zone if this is an issue you want to mitigate. If omitted, UTC bucketing is performed. Defaults to NULL.

Returns

ColumnTypeDescription
job_idINTEGERTimescaleDB background job ID created to implement this policy

Keywords

hypertableschunkspolicies

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousattach_chunkNextremove_reorder_policy

Related Content

reorder_chunk()
Reorder rows in a chunk
Hypertables and chunks
TigerAPI reference for dealing with hypertables and chunks. Includes all SQL functions and views related to managing hypertables, chunks, dimensions, tablespaces, and indexing
drop_chunk()
Drop a single chunk
move_chunk()
Move a chunk and its indexes to a different tablespace
show_chunks()
Show the chunks belonging to a hypertable
split_chunk()
Split a large chunk at a specific point in time.