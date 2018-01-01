add_reorder_policy()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Create a policy to reorder the rows of a hypertable's chunks on a specific index. The policy reorders the rows for all chunks except the two most recent ones, because these are still getting writes. By default, the policy runs every 24 hours. To change the schedule, call alter_job and adjust
schedule_interval.
You can have only one reorder policy on each hypertable.
For manual reordering of individual chunks, see reorder_chunk.
Note
When a chunk's rows have been reordered by a policy, they are not reordered by subsequent runs of the same policy. If you write significant amounts of data into older chunks that have already been reordered, re-run reorder_chunk on them. If you have changed a lot of older chunks, it is better to drop and recreate the policy.
SELECT add_reorder_policy('conditions', 'conditions_device_id_time_idx');
Creates a policy to reorder chunks by the existing
(device_id, time) index every 24 hours.
This applies to all chunks except the two most recent ones.
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable to create the policy for
index_name
|TEXT
|Existing hypertable index by which to order the rows on disk
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
|Set to
true to avoid an error if the
reorder_policy already exists. A notice is issued instead. Defaults to
false.
initial_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|Controls when the policy first runs and how its future run schedule is calculated.
timezone
|TEXT
|A valid time zone. If
initial_start is also specified, subsequent runs of the reorder policy are aligned on its initial start. However, daylight savings time (DST) changes might shift this alignment. Set to a valid time zone if this is an issue you want to mitigate. If omitted, UTC bucketing is performed. Defaults to
NULL.
|Column
|Type
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|TimescaleDB background job ID created to implement this policy
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.