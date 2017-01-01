Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Removes data chunks whose time range falls completely before (or
after) a specified time. Shows a list of the chunks that were
dropped, in the same style as the
show_chunks function.
Chunks are constrained by a start and end time and the start time is
always before the end time. A chunk is dropped if its end time is
older than the
older_than timestamp or, if
newer_than is given,
its start time is newer than the
newer_than timestamp.
Note that, because chunks are removed if and only if their time range falls fully before (or after) the specified timestamp, the remaining data may still contain timestamps that are before (or after) the specified one.
Chunks can only be dropped based on their time intervals. They cannot be dropped based on a hash partition.
Drop all chunks from hypertable
conditions older than 3 months:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions', INTERVAL '3 months');
Example output:
drop_chunks----------------------------------------_timescaledb_internal._hyper_3_5_chunk_timescaledb_internal._hyper_3_6_chunk_timescaledb_internal._hyper_3_7_chunk_timescaledb_internal._hyper_3_8_chunk_timescaledb_internal._hyper_3_9_chunk(5 rows)
Drop all chunks from hypertable
conditions created before 3 months:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions', created_before => now() - INTERVAL '3 months');
Drop all chunks more than 3 months in the future from hypertable
conditions. This is useful for correcting data ingested with
incorrect clocks:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions', newer_than => now() + interval '3 months');
Drop all chunks from hypertable
conditions before 2017:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions', '2017-01-01'::date);
Drop all chunks from hypertable
conditions before 2017, where time
column is given in milliseconds from the UNIX epoch:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions', 1483228800000);
Drop all chunks older than 3 months ago and newer than 4 months ago from hypertable
conditions:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions', older_than => INTERVAL '3 months', newer_than => INTERVAL '4 months')
Drop all chunks created 3 months ago and created 4 months before from hypertable
conditions:
SELECT drop_chunks('conditions', created_before => INTERVAL '3 months', created_after => INTERVAL '4 months')
Drop all chunks older than 3 months ago across all hypertables:
SELECT drop_chunks(format('%I.%I', hypertable_schema, hypertable_name)::regclass, INTERVAL '3 months')FROM timescaledb_information.hypertables;
|Name
|Type
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable or continuous aggregate from which to drop chunks.
|Name
|Type
|Description
older_than
|ANY
|Specification of cut-off point where any chunks older than this timestamp should be removed.
newer_than
|ANY
|Specification of cut-off point where any chunks newer than this timestamp should be removed.
verbose
|BOOLEAN
|Setting to true displays messages about the progress of the reorder command. Defaults to false.
created_before
|ANY
|Specification of cut-off point where any chunks created before this timestamp should be removed.
created_after
|ANY
|Specification of cut-off point where any chunks created after this timestamp should be removed.
The
older_than and
newer_than parameters can be specified in two ways:
interval type: The cut-off point is computed as
now() - older_thanand similarly
now() - newer_than. An error is returned if an INTERVAL is supplied and the time column is not one of a
TIMESTAMP,
TIMESTAMPTZ, or
DATE.
timestamp, date, or integer type: The cut-off point is explicitly given as a
TIMESTAMP/
TIMESTAMPTZ/
DATEor as a
SMALLINT/
INT/
BIGINT. The choice of timestamp or integer must follow the type of the hypertable's time column.
The
created_before and
created_after parameters can be specified in two ways:
interval type: The cut-off point is computed as
now() - created_beforeand similarly
now() - created_after. This uses the chunk creation time relative to the current time for the filtering.
timestamp, date, or integer type: The cut-off point is explicitly given as a
TIMESTAMP/
TIMESTAMPTZ/
DATEor as a
SMALLINT/
INT/
BIGINT. The choice of integer value must follow the type of the hypertable's partitioning column. Otherwise the chunk creation time is used for the filtering.
Warning
When using just an interval type, the function assumes that you are removing things in the past. If you want to remove data in the future, for example to delete erroneous entries, use a timestamp.
When both
older_than and
newer_than arguments are used, the
function returns the intersection of the resulting two ranges. For
example, specifying
newer_than => 4 months and
older_than => 3
months drops all chunks between 3 and 4 months old.
Similarly, specifying
newer_than => '2017-01-01' and
older_than
=> '2017-02-01' drops all chunks between '2017-01-01' and
'2017-02-01'. Specifying parameters that do not result in an
overlapping intersection between two ranges results in an error.
When both
created_before and
created_after arguments are used, the
function returns the intersection of the resulting two ranges. For
example, specifying
created_after => 4 months
andcreated_before
=> 3
months drops all chunks created between 3 and 4 months from now.
Similarly, specifying
created_after=> '2017-01-01'
andcreated_before
=> '2017-02-01' drops all chunks created between '2017-01-01' and
'2017-02-01'. Specifying parameters that do not result in an
overlapping intersection between two ranges results in an error.
Note
The
created_before/
created_after parameters cannot be used together with
older_than/
newer_than.
