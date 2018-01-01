Latest

Configure database parameters

Tiger Cloud allows you to customize many Tiger Cloud-specific and Postgres configuration options for each service individually. Most configuration values for a service are initially set in accordance with best practices given the compute and storage settings of the service. Any time you increase or decrease the compute for a service, the most essential values are set to reflect the size of the new service.

Warning

You can modify most parameters without restarting the service. However, some changes do require a restart, resulting in some brief downtime that is usually about 30 seconds. An example of a change that needs a restart is modifying the compute resources of a running service.

View service operation details

To modify configuration parameters, first select the service that you want to modify. This displays the service details, with these tabs across the top: Overview, Actions, Explorer, Monitoring, Connections, SQL Editor, Operations, and AI. Select Operations, then Database parameters.

Database configuration parameters

Modify basic parameters

Under the Common parameters tab, you can modify a limited set of the parameters that are most often modified in a Tiger Cloud or Postgres instance. To modify a configured value, hover over the value and click the revealed pencil icon. This reveals an editable field to apply your change. Clicking anywhere outside of that field saves the value to be applied.

Change Tiger Cloud configuration parameters

Apply configuration changes

When you have modified the configuration parameters that you would like to change, click Apply changes. For some changes, such as timescaledb.max_background_workers, the service needs to be restarted. In this case, the button reads Apply changes and restart.

A confirmation dialog is displayed which indicates whether a restart is required. Click Confirm to apply the changes, and restart if necessary.

