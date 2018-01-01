Latest

It is possible to configure a wide variety of Tiger Cloud service database parameters by navigating to the Advanced parameters tab under the Database configuration heading. The advanced parameters are displayed in a scrollable and searchable list.

Database configuration advanced parameters

As with the basic database configuration parameters, any changes are highlighted and the Apply changes, or Apply changes and restart, button is available, prompting you to confirm changes before the service is modified.

Multiple databases

To create more than one database, you need to create a new service for each database. Tiger Cloud does not support multiple databases within the same service. Having a separate service for each database affords each database its own isolated resources.

You can also use schemas to organize tables into logical groups. A single database can contain multiple schemas, which in turn contain tables. The main difference between isolating with databases versus schemas is that a user can access objects in any of the schemas in the database they are connected to, so long as they have the corresponding privileges. Schemas can help isolate smaller use cases that do not warrant their own service.

Please refer to the Grand Unified Configuration (GUC) parameters for a complete list.

Policies

timescaledb.max_background_workers (int)

Max background worker processes allocated to TimescaleDB. Set to at least 1 + the number of databases loaded with the TimescaleDB extension in a Postgres instance. Default value is 16.

Tiger Cloud service tuning

timescaledb.disable_load (bool)

Disable the loading of the actual extension

