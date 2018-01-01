Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
You can restrict access to your Tiger Cloud services to trusted IP addresses only. This prevents unauthorized connections without the need for a Virtual Private Cloud. Creating IP allow lists helps comply with security standards such as SOC 2 or HIPAA that require IP filtering. This is especially useful in regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and government.
For a more fine-grained control, you create separate IP allow lists for service and data management.
You create an IP allow list at the project level, then attach your service to it.
Important
You attach a service to either one VPC, or one IP allow list. You cannot attach a service to a VPC and an IP allow list at the same time.
In Tiger Console, select
Security>
IP Allow List, then click
Create IP Allow List
Enter your trusted IP addresses
The number of IP addresses that you can include in one list depends on your pricing plan.
Name your allow list and click
Create IP Allow List
Click
+ Create IP Allow Listto create another list. The number of IP allow lists you can create depends on your pricing plan.
Select a Tiger Cloud service, then click
Operations>
Security>
IP Allow List
Select the list in the drop-down and click
Apply
Type
Applyin the confirmation popup
You have created and attached an IP allow list for service management operations. You can unattach or change the list attached to a service from the same tab.
You create an IP allow list in the Data view settings.
In Tiger Console, click
Data view
Click the cog icon to open
Preferences>
Settings
Log into PopSQL
Scroll down and toggle
IP Allowlist
Add IP addresses
- Click
Add entry.
- Enter an IP address or a range of IP addresses.
- Click
Add.
- When all the IP addresses have been added, click
Apply.
- Click
Confirm.
- Click
You have successfully added an IP allow list for querying your service in Data view.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.