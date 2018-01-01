Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can restrict access to your Tiger Cloud services to trusted IP addresses only. This prevents unauthorized connections without the need for a Virtual Private Cloud. Creating IP allow lists helps comply with security standards such as SOC 2 or HIPAA that require IP filtering. This is especially useful in regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and government.

For a more fine-grained control, you create separate IP allow lists for service and data management.

You create an IP allow list at the project level, then attach your service to it.

Important You attach a service to either one VPC, or one IP allow list. You cannot attach a service to a VPC and an IP allow list at the same time.

In Tiger Console , select Security > IP Allow List , then click Create IP Allow List Expand image Enter your trusted IP addresses The number of IP addresses that you can include in one list depends on your pricing plan. Expand image Name your allow list and click Create IP Allow List Click + Create IP Allow List to create another list. The number of IP allow lists you can create depends on your pricing plan. Select a Tiger Cloud service, then click Operations > Security > IP Allow List Expand image Select the list in the drop-down and click Apply Type Apply in the confirmation popup

You have created and attached an IP allow list for service management operations. You can unattach or change the list attached to a service from the same tab.

You create an IP allow list in the Data view settings.

In Tiger Console , click Data view Click the cog icon to open Preferences > Settings Log into PopSQL Scroll down and toggle IP Allowlist Add IP addresses Click Add entry . Enter an IP address or a range of IP addresses. Click Add . When all the IP addresses have been added, click Apply . Click Confirm .

You have successfully added an IP allow list for querying your service in Data view.