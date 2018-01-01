Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Drop a single chunk from a hypertable.

drop_chunk() first validates the chunk status, then if it is safe to remove, it removes both the chunk table and its entry from the chunk catalog.

You cannot drop compressed chunks directly.

Drop a specific chunk by name : SELECT _timescaledb_functions . drop_chunk ( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' ) ; Copy

Drop a chunk using a variable: DO $$ DECLARE chunk_name regclass ; BEGIN SELECT show_chunks ( 'conditions' , older_than = > INTERVAL '6 months' ) INTO chunk_name LIMIT 1 ; PERFORM _timescaledb_functions . drop_chunk ( chunk_name ) ; END $$ ; Copy

Name Type Default Required Description chunk REGCLASS ✔ The name of the chunk to drop. You can use a schema-qualified name, such as _timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk . If the chunk is in the search path, you can use the unqualified name.