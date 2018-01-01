Latest

Drop a single chunk from a hypertable.

drop_chunk() first validates the chunk status, then if it is safe to remove, it removes both the chunk table and its entry from the chunk catalog.

You cannot drop compressed chunks directly.

Samples

  • Drop a specific chunk by name:

    SELECT _timescaledb_functions.drop_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk');

  • Drop a chunk using a variable:

    DO $$
    DECLARE
      chunk_name regclass;
    BEGIN
      SELECT show_chunks('conditions', older_than => INTERVAL '6 months')
      INTO chunk_name
      LIMIT 1;
    

      PERFORM _timescaledb_functions.drop_chunk(chunk_name);
    END $$;

Arguments

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
chunkREGCLASSThe name of the chunk to drop. You can use a schema-qualified name, such as _timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk. If the chunk is in the search path, you can use the unqualified name.

Returns

Returns true when the chunk is successfully dropped.

Keywords

chunkshypertablesdropdelete

