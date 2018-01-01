Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Get detailed information about disk space used by a hypertable or continuous aggregate, returning size information for the table itself, any indexes on the table, any toast tables, and the total size of all. All sizes are reported in bytes. If the function is executed on a distributed hypertable, it returns size information as a separate row per node, including the access node.
Note
When a continuous aggregate name is provided, the function transparently looks up the backing hypertable and returns its statistics instead.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.
Get the size information for a hypertable.
-- disttable is a distributed hypertable --SELECT * FROM hypertable_detailed_size('disttable') ORDER BY node_name;table_bytes | index_bytes | toast_bytes | total_bytes | node_name-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------16384 | 40960 | 0 | 57344 | data_node_18192 | 24576 | 0 | 32768 | data_node_20 | 8192 | 0 | 8192 |
The access node is listed without a user-given node name. Normally, the access node holds no data, but still maintains, for example, index information that occupies a small amount of disk space.
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable or continuous aggregate to show detailed size of.
|Column
|Type
|Description
|table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Disk space used by main_table (like
pg_relation_size(main_table))
|index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Disk space used by indexes
|toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Disk space of toast tables
|total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Total disk space used by the specified table, including all indexes and TOAST data
|node_name
|TEXT
|For distributed hypertables, this is the user-given name of the node for which the size is reported.
NULL is returned for the access node and non-distributed hypertables.
Note
If executed on a relation that is not a hypertable, the function
returns
NULL.
