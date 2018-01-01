Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Override the
now() date/time function used to
set the current time in the integer
time column in a hypertable. Many policies only apply to
chunks of a certain age.
integer_now_func determines the age of each chunk.
The function you set as
integer_now_func has no arguments. It must be either:
IMMUTABLE: Use when you execute the query each time rather than prepare it prior to execution. The value for
integer_now_funcis computed before the plan is generated. This generates a significantly smaller plan, especially if you have a lot of chunks.
STABLE:
integer_now_funcis evaluated just before query execution starts. chunk pruning is executed at runtime. This generates a correct result, but may increase planning time.
set_integer_now_func does not work on tables where the
time column type is
TIMESTAMP,
TIMESTAMPTZ, or
DATE.
Set the integer
now function for a hypertable with a time column in unix time.
IMMUTABLE: when you execute the query each time:CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION unix_now_immutable() returns BIGINT LANGUAGE SQL IMMUTABLE as $$ SELECT extract (epoch from now())::BIGINT $$;SELECT set_integer_now_func('hypertable_name', 'unix_now_immutable');
STABLE: for prepared statements:CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION unix_now_stable() returns BIGINT LANGUAGE SQL STABLE AS $$ SELECT extract(epoch from now())::BIGINT $$;SELECT set_integer_now_func('hypertable_name', 'unix_now_stable');
|Name
|Type
|Description
main_table
|REGCLASS
|The hypertable
integer_now_func is used in.
integer_now_func
|REGPROC
|A function that returns the current time set in each row in the
time column in
main_table.
|Name
|Type
|Description
replace_if_exists
|BOOLEAN
|Set to
true to override
integer_now_func when you have previously set a custom function. Default is
false.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.