Override the now() date/time function used to set the current time in the integer time column in a hypertable. Many policies only apply to chunks of a certain age. integer_now_func determines the age of each chunk.

The function you set as integer_now_func has no arguments. It must be either:

IMMUTABLE : Use when you execute the query each time rather than prepare it prior to execution. The value for integer_now_func is computed before the plan is generated. This generates a significantly smaller plan, especially if you have a lot of chunks.

STABLE : integer_now_func is evaluated just before query execution starts. chunk pruning is executed at runtime. This generates a correct result, but may increase planning time.

set_integer_now_func does not work on tables where the time column type is TIMESTAMP , TIMESTAMPTZ , or DATE .

Set the integer now function for a hypertable with a time column in unix time .

IMMUTABLE : when you execute the query each time: CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION unix_now_immutable ( ) returns BIGINT LANGUAGE SQL IMMUTABLE as $$ SELECT extract ( epoch from now ( ) ) :: BIGINT $$ ; SELECT set_integer_now_func ( 'hypertable_name' , 'unix_now_immutable' ) ; Copy

STABLE : for prepared statements: CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION unix_now_stable ( ) returns BIGINT LANGUAGE SQL STABLE AS $$ SELECT extract ( epoch from now ( ) ) :: BIGINT $$ ; SELECT set_integer_now_func ( 'hypertable_name' , 'unix_now_stable' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description main_table REGCLASS The hypertable integer_now_func is used in. integer_now_func REGPROC A function that returns the current time set in each row in the time column in main_table .