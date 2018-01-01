Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Moving older data to a different tablespace can help you save on
storage costs. TimescaleDB supports automatic tablespace management by providing
the
move_chunk function to move chunks between tablespaces. To schedule the
moves automatically, you can write a custom job.
Note
On Tiger Cloud, use tiered storage which handles this by providing a tiering policy API to move data to low-cost object storage backed by Amazon S3.
To implement automatic chunk moving with a job:
Create a procedure that moves chunks to a different tablespace if they contain data older than the
lagparameter.CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE move_chunks (job_id int, config jsonb)LANGUAGE PLPGSQLAS $$DECLAREht REGCLASS;lag interval;destination_tablespace name;index_destination_tablespace name;reorder_index REGCLASS;chunk REGCLASS;tmp_name name;BEGINSELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'hypertable')::regclass INTO STRICT ht;SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'lag')::interval INTO STRICT lag;SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'destination_tablespace') INTO STRICT destination_tablespace;SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'index_destination_tablespace') INTO STRICT index_destination_tablespace;SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'reorder_index') INTO STRICT reorder_index;IF ht IS NULL OR lag IS NULL OR destination_tablespace IS NULL THENRAISE EXCEPTION 'Config must have hypertable, lag and destination_tablespace';END IF;IF index_destination_tablespace IS NULL THENindex_destination_tablespace := destination_tablespace;END IF;FOR chunk INSELECT c.oidFROM pg_class AS cLEFT JOIN pg_tablespace AS t ON (c.reltablespace = t.oid)JOIN pg_namespace AS n ON (c.relnamespace = n.oid)JOIN (SELECT * FROM show_chunks(ht, older_than => lag) SHOW (oid)) AS chunks ON (chunks.oid::text = n.nspname || '.' || c.relname)WHERE t.spcname != destination_tablespace OR t.spcname IS NULLLOOPRAISE NOTICE 'Moving chunk: %', chunk::text;PERFORM move_chunk(chunk => chunk,destination_tablespace => destination_tablespace,index_destination_tablespace => index_destination_tablespace,reorder_index => reorder_index);END LOOP;END$$;
Register the job to run daily. In the config, set
hypertableto
metricsto implement automatic chunk moves on the
metricshypertable. Set
lagto 12 months to move chunks containing data older than 12 months. Set
tablespaceto the destination tablespace.SELECT add_job('move_chunks','1d',config => '{"hypertable":"metrics","lag":"12 month","destination_tablespace":"old_chunks"}');
