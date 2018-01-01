Latest

Use a job to implement automatic tablespace management

Moving older data to a different tablespace can help you save on storage costs. TimescaleDB supports automatic tablespace management by providing the move_chunk function to move chunks between tablespaces. To schedule the moves automatically, you can write a custom job.

Note

On Tiger Cloud, use tiered storage which handles this by providing a tiering policy API to move data to low-cost object storage backed by Amazon S3.

To implement automatic chunk moving with a job:

  1. Create a procedure that moves chunks to a different tablespace if they contain data older than the lag parameter.

    CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE move_chunks (job_id int, config jsonb)
    LANGUAGE PLPGSQL
    AS $$
    DECLARE
       ht REGCLASS;
       lag interval;
       destination_tablespace name;
       index_destination_tablespace name;
       reorder_index REGCLASS;
       chunk REGCLASS;
       tmp_name name;
    BEGIN
       SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'hypertable')::regclass INTO STRICT ht;
       SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'lag')::interval INTO STRICT lag;
       SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'destination_tablespace') INTO STRICT destination_tablespace;
       SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'index_destination_tablespace') INTO STRICT index_destination_tablespace;
       SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'reorder_index') INTO STRICT reorder_index;
    

     IF ht IS NULL OR lag IS NULL OR destination_tablespace IS NULL THEN
       RAISE EXCEPTION 'Config must have hypertable, lag and destination_tablespace';
     END IF;
    

     IF index_destination_tablespace IS NULL THEN
       index_destination_tablespace := destination_tablespace;
     END IF;
    

     FOR chunk IN
        SELECT c.oid
        FROM pg_class AS c
          LEFT JOIN pg_tablespace AS t ON (c.reltablespace = t.oid)
          JOIN pg_namespace AS n ON (c.relnamespace = n.oid)
          JOIN (SELECT * FROM show_chunks(ht, older_than => lag) SHOW (oid)) AS chunks ON (chunks.oid::text = n.nspname || '.' || c.relname)
        WHERE t.spcname != destination_tablespace OR t.spcname IS NULL
     LOOP
       RAISE NOTICE 'Moving chunk: %', chunk::text;
       PERFORM move_chunk(
           chunk => chunk,
           destination_tablespace => destination_tablespace,
           index_destination_tablespace => index_destination_tablespace,
           reorder_index => reorder_index
       );
     END LOOP;
    END
    $$;

  2. Register the job to run daily. In the config, set hypertable to metrics to implement automatic chunk moves on the metrics hypertable. Set lag to 12 months to move chunks containing data older than 12 months. Set tablespace to the destination tablespace.

    SELECT add_job(
      'move_chunks',
      '1d',
      config => '{"hypertable":"metrics","lag":"12 month","destination_tablespace":"old_chunks"}'
    );

