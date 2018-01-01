Create a procedure that moves chunks to a different tablespace if they contain data older than the lag parameter.

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE move_chunks ( job_id int , config jsonb ) LANGUAGE PLPGSQL AS $$ DECLARE ht REGCLASS ; lag interval ; destination_tablespace name ; index_destination_tablespace name ; reorder_index REGCLASS ; chunk REGCLASS ; tmp_name name ; BEGIN SELECT jsonb_object_field_text ( config , 'hypertable' ) ::regclass INTO STRICT ht ; SELECT jsonb_object_field_text ( config , 'lag' ) :: interval INTO STRICT lag ; SELECT jsonb_object_field_text ( config , 'destination_tablespace' ) INTO STRICT destination_tablespace ; SELECT jsonb_object_field_text ( config , 'index_destination_tablespace' ) INTO STRICT index_destination_tablespace ; SELECT jsonb_object_field_text ( config , 'reorder_index' ) INTO STRICT reorder_index ; IF ht IS NULL OR lag IS NULL OR destination_tablespace IS NULL THEN RAISE EXCEPTION 'Config must have hypertable, lag and destination_tablespace' ; END IF ; IF index_destination_tablespace IS NULL THEN index_destination_tablespace : = destination_tablespace ; END IF ; FOR chunk IN SELECT c . oid FROM pg_class AS c LEFT JOIN pg_tablespace AS t ON ( c . reltablespace = t . oid ) JOIN pg_namespace AS n ON ( c . relnamespace = n . oid ) JOIN ( SELECT * FROM show_chunks ( ht , older_than = > lag ) SHOW ( oid ) ) AS chunks ON ( chunks . oid:: text = n . nspname || '.' || c . relname ) WHERE t . spcname != destination_tablespace OR t . spcname IS NULL LOOP RAISE NOTICE 'Moving chunk: %' , chunk:: text ; PERFORM move_chunk ( chunk = > chunk , destination_tablespace = > destination_tablespace , index_destination_tablespace = > index_destination_tablespace , reorder_index = > reorder_index ) ; END LOOP ; END $$ ;