TimescaleDB lets you downsample and compress chunks by combining a continuous aggregate refresh policy with hypercore. If you want to implement features not supported by those policies, you can write a job to downsample and convert chunks to columnstore instead.

The following example downsamples raw data to an average over hourly data. This is an illustrative example, which can be done more simply with a continuous aggregate policy. But you can make the query arbitrarily complex.