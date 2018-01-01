Latest

Use a job to create a generic retention policy

TimescaleDB natively supports adding a data retention policy to a hypertable. If you want to add a generic data retention policy to all hypertables, you can create a custom job.

  1. Create a procedure that drops chunks from any hypertable if they are older than the drop_after parameter. To get all hypertables, the timescaledb_information.hypertables table is queried.

    CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE generic_retention (job_id int, config jsonb)
    LANGUAGE PLPGSQL
    AS $$
    DECLARE
      drop_after interval;
    BEGIN
      SELECT jsonb_object_field_text (config, 'drop_after')::interval
        INTO STRICT drop_after;
    

      IF drop_after IS NULL THEN
        RAISE EXCEPTION 'Config must have drop_after';
      END IF;
    

      PERFORM drop_chunks(
        format('%I.%I', hypertable_schema, hypertable_name),
        older_than => drop_after
      ) FROM timescaledb_information.hypertables;
    END
    $$;

  2. Register the job to run daily. In the config, set drop_after to 12 months to drop chunks containing data older than 12 months.

    SELECT add_job('generic_retention','1d', config => '{"drop_after":"12 month"}');
Note

You can further refine this policy by adding filters to your procedure. For example, add a WHERE clause to the PERFORM query to only drop chunks from particular hypertables.

