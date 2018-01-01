Create a procedure that drops chunks from any hypertable if they are older than the drop_after parameter. To get all hypertables, the timescaledb_information.hypertables table is queried.

CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE generic_retention ( job_id int , config jsonb ) LANGUAGE PLPGSQL AS $$ DECLARE drop_after interval ; BEGIN SELECT jsonb_object_field_text ( config , 'drop_after' ) :: interval INTO STRICT drop_after ; IF drop_after IS NULL THEN RAISE EXCEPTION 'Config must have drop_after' ; END IF ; PERFORM drop_chunks ( format ( '%I.%I' , hypertable_schema , hypertable_name ) , older_than = > drop_after ) FROM timescaledb_information . hypertables ; END $$ ;