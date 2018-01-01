Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Jobs in TimescaleDB are custom functions or procedures that run on a schedule that you define. This page explains how to create, test, alter, and delete a job.
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
To create a job, create a function or procedure that you want your database to execute, then set it up to run on a schedule.
Define a function or procedure in the language of your choice
Wrap it in a
CREATEstatement:CREATE FUNCTION <function_name> (job_id INT DEFAULT NULL, config JSONB DEFAULT NULL)RETURNS VOIDDECLARE<declaration>;BEGIN<function_body>;END;$<variable_name>$ LANGUAGE <language>;
For example, to create a function that reindexes a table within your database:CREATE FUNCTION reindex_mytable(job_id INT DEFAULT NULL, config JSONB DEFAULT NULL)RETURNS VOIDAS $$BEGINREINDEX TABLE mytable;END;$$ LANGUAGE plpgsql;
job_idand
configare required arguments in the function signature. This returns
CREATE FUNCTIONto indicate that the function has successfully been created.
Call the function to validate
For example:select reindex_mytable();
The result looks like this:reindex_mytable-----------------(1 row)
Register your job with
add_job
Pass the name of your job, the schedule you want it to run on, and the content of your config. For the
configvalue, if you don't need any special configuration parameters, set to
NULL. For example, to run the
reindex_mytablefunction every hour:SELECT add_job('reindex_mytable', '1h', config => NULL);
The call returns a
job_idand stores it along with
configin the TimescaleDB catalog.
The job runs on the schedule you set. You can also run it manually with
run_jobpassing
job_id. When the job runs,
job_idand
configare passed as arguments.
Validate the job
List all currently registered jobs with
timescaledb_information.jobs:SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs;
The result looks like this:job_id | application_name | schedule_interval | max_runtime | max_retries | retry_period | proc_schema | proc_name | owner | scheduled | config | next_start | hypertable_schema | hypertable_name--------+----------------------------+-------------------+-------------+-------------+--------------+-----------------------+------------------+-----------+-----------+------------------------+-------------------------------+-------------------+-----------------1 | Telemetry Reporter [1] | 24:00:00 | 00:01:40 | -1 | 01:00:00 | _timescaledb_internal | policy_telemetry | postgres | t | | 2022-08-18 06:26:39.524065+00 | |1000 | User-Defined Action [1000] | 01:00:00 | 00:00:00 | -1 | 00:05:00 | public | reindex_mytable | tsdbadmin | t | | 2022-08-17 07:17:24.831698+00 | |(2 rows)
To debug a job, increase the log level and run the job manually with
run_job in the foreground. Because
run_job is a stored procedure and not a function, run it with
CALL instead of
SELECT.
Set the minimum log level to
DEBUG1SET client_min_messages TO DEBUG1;
Run the job
Replace
1000with your
job_id:CALL run_job(1000);
Alter an existing job with
alter_job. You can change both the config and the schedule on which the job runs.
Change a job's config
To replace the entire JSON config for a job, call
alter_jobwith a new
configobject. For example, replace the JSON config for a job with ID
1000:SELECT alter_job(1000, config => '{"hypertable":"metrics"}');
Turn off job scheduling
To turn off automatic scheduling of a job, call
alter_joband set
scheduledto
false. You can still run the job manually with
run_job. For example, turn off the scheduling for a job with ID
1000:SELECT alter_job(1000, scheduled => false);
Re-enable automatic scheduling of a job
To re-enable automatic scheduling of a job, call
alter_joband set
scheduledto
true. For example, re-enable scheduling for a job with ID
1000:SELECT alter_job(1000, scheduled => true);
Delete a job with
delete_job
For example, to delete a job with ID
1000:SELECT delete_job(1000);
