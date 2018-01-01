Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Jobs in TimescaleDB are custom functions or procedures that run on a schedule that you define. This page explains how to create, test, alter, and delete a job.

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

To create a job, create a function or procedure that you want your database to execute, then set it up to run on a schedule.

Define a function or procedure in the language of your choice Wrap it in a CREATE statement: CREATE FUNCTION < function_name > ( job_id INT DEFAULT NULL , config JSONB DEFAULT NULL ) RETURNS VOID DECLARE < declaration > ; BEGIN < function_body > ; END ; $ < variable_name > $ LANGUAGE < language > ; Copy For example, to create a function that reindexes a table within your database: CREATE FUNCTION reindex_mytable ( job_id INT DEFAULT NULL , config JSONB DEFAULT NULL ) RETURNS VOID AS $$ BEGIN REINDEX TABLE mytable ; END ; $$ LANGUAGE plpgsql ; Copy job_id and config are required arguments in the function signature. This returns CREATE FUNCTION to indicate that the function has successfully been created. Call the function to validate For example: select reindex_mytable ( ) ; Copy The result looks like this: reindex_mytable ( 1 row ) Copy Register your job with add_job Pass the name of your job, the schedule you want it to run on, and the content of your config. For the config value, if you don't need any special configuration parameters, set to NULL . For example, to run the reindex_mytable function every hour: SELECT add_job ( 'reindex_mytable' , '1h' , config = > NULL ) ; Copy The call returns a job_id and stores it along with config in the TimescaleDB catalog. The job runs on the schedule you set. You can also run it manually with run_job passing job_id . When the job runs, job_id and config are passed as arguments. Validate the job List all currently registered jobs with timescaledb_information.jobs : SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . jobs ; Copy The result looks like this: job_id | application_name | schedule_interval | max_runtime | max_retries | retry_period | proc_schema | proc_name | owner | scheduled | config | next_start | hypertable_schema | hypertable_name 1 | Telemetry Reporter [ 1 ] | 24 : 00 : 00 | 00 : 01 : 40 | - 1 | 01 : 00 : 00 | _timescaledb_internal | policy_telemetry | postgres | t | | 2022 - 08 - 18 06 : 26 : 39.524065 + 00 | | 1000 | User - Defined Action [ 1000 ] | 01 : 00 : 00 | 00 : 00 : 00 | - 1 | 00 : 05 : 00 | public | reindex_mytable | tsdbadmin | t | | 2022 - 08 - 17 07 : 17 : 24.831698 + 00 | | ( 2 rows ) Copy

To debug a job, increase the log level and run the job manually with run_job in the foreground. Because run_job is a stored procedure and not a function, run it with CALL instead of SELECT .

Set the minimum log level to DEBUG1 SET client_min_messages TO DEBUG1 ; Copy Run the job Replace 1000 with your job_id : CALL run_job ( 1000 ) ; Copy

Alter an existing job with alter_job . You can change both the config and the schedule on which the job runs.