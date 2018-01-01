Latest

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with hyperfunctions.

Queries using locf() don't treat NULL values as missing

When you have a query that uses a last observation carried forward (locf) function, the query carries forward NULL values by default. If you want the function to ignore NULL values instead, you can set treat_null_as_missing=TRUE as the second parameter in the query. For example:

dev=# select * FROM (select time_bucket_gapfill(4, time,-5,13), locf(avg(v)::int,treat_null_as_missing:=true) FROM (VALUES (0,0),(8,NULL)) v(time, v) WHERE time BETWEEN 0 AND 10 GROUP BY 1) i ORDER BY 1 DESC;
 time_bucket_gapfill | locf
---------------------+------
                  12 |    0
                   8 |    0
                   4 |    0
                   0 |    0
                  -4 |
                  -8 |
(6 rows)

