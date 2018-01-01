Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Retrieve the compression settings for each chunk in the columnstore.Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0
To retrieve information about settings:
Show settings for all chunks in the columnstore:SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings
Returns:hypertable | chunk | segmentby | orderby------------+-------+-----------+---------measurements | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk| | "time" DESC
Find all chunk columnstore settings for a specific hypertable:SELECT *FROM timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settingsWHERE hypertable::TEXT LIKE 'metrics';
Returns:hypertable | chunk | segmentby | orderby------------+-------+-----------+---------metrics | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_3_chunk | metric_id | "time"
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|The name of the hypertable in the columnstore.
chunk
REGCLASS
|The name of the chunk in the
hypertable.
segmentby
TEXT
|The list of columns used to segment the
hypertable.
orderby
TEXT
|The list of columns used to order the data in the
hypertable, along with the ordering and
NULL ordering information.
index
TEXT
|The sparse index details.
