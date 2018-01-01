Latest

timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Retrieve the compression settings for each chunk in the columnstore.

Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0

Samples

To retrieve information about settings:

  • Show settings for all chunks in the columnstore:

    SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings

    Returns:

    hypertable | chunk | segmentby | orderby 
    ------------+-------+-----------+---------    
    measurements | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk| | "time" DESC

  • Find all chunk columnstore settings for a specific hypertable:

    SELECT * 
    FROM timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings 
    WHERE hypertable::TEXT LIKE 'metrics';

    Returns:

    hypertable | chunk | segmentby | orderby 
    ------------+-------+-----------+---------
    metrics | _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_3_chunk | metric_id | "time"

Returns

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSThe name of the hypertable in the columnstore.
chunkREGCLASSThe name of the chunk in the hypertable.
segmentbyTEXTThe list of columns used to segment the hypertable.
orderbyTEXTThe list of columns used to order the data in the hypertable, along with the ordering and NULL ordering information.
indexTEXTThe sparse index details.

Keywords

columnstorehypercorechunkinformation

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previoushypertable_columnstore_statsNextchunk_columnstore_stats

Related Content

timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings
Get information about columnstore settings for all hypertables
chunk_columnstore_stats()
Get statistics about chunks in the columnstore
hypertable_columnstore_stats()
Get columnstore statistics related to the columnstore
ALTER TABLE (hypercore)
Enable the columnstore for a hypertable.
convert_to_rowstore()
Move a chunk from the columnstore to the rowstore
add_columnstore_policy()
Set a policy to automatically move chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore when they reach a given age.