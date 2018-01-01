Latest

timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Retrieve information about the settings for all hypertables in the columnstore.

Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0

Samples

To retrieve information about settings:

  • Show columnstore settings for all hypertables:

    SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings;

    Returns:

    hypertable               | measurements
    segmentby                | 
    orderby                  | "time" DESC
    compress_interval_length |

  • Retrieve columnstore settings for a specific hypertable:

    SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings WHERE hypertable::TEXT LIKE 'metrics';

    Returns:

    hypertable               | metrics
    segmentby                | metric_id 
    orderby                  | "time" 
    compress_interval_length |

Returns

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSA hypertable which has the columnstore enabled.
segmentbyTEXTThe list of columns used to segment data.
orderbyTEXTList of columns used to order the data, along with ordering and NULL ordering information.
compress_interval_lengthTEXTInterval used for rolling up chunks during compression.
indexTEXTThe sparse index details.

Keywords

columnstorehypercorehypertableinformation

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousconvert_to_rowstoreNexthypertable_columnstore_stats

Related Content

timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings
Get information about settings on each chunk in the columnstore
chunk_columnstore_stats()
Get statistics about chunks in the columnstore
hypertable_columnstore_stats()
Get columnstore statistics related to the columnstore
ALTER TABLE (hypercore)
Enable the columnstore for a hypertable.
hypertable_size()
Get the total disk space used by a hypertable
convert_to_rowstore()
Move a chunk from the columnstore to the rowstore