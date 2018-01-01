timescaledb_information.chunk_columnstore_settings

Get information about settings on each chunk in the columnstore

chunk_columnstore_stats()

Get statistics about chunks in the columnstore

hypertable_columnstore_stats()

Get columnstore statistics related to the columnstore

ALTER TABLE (hypercore)

Enable the columnstore for a hypertable.

hypertable_size()

Get the total disk space used by a hypertable

convert_to_rowstore()

Move a chunk from the columnstore to the rowstore