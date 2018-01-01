Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Retrieve information about the settings for all hypertables in the columnstore.Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0
To retrieve information about settings:
Show columnstore settings for all hypertables:SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings;
Returns:hypertable | measurementssegmentby |orderby | "time" DESCcompress_interval_length |
Retrieve columnstore settings for a specific hypertable:SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings WHERE hypertable::TEXT LIKE 'metrics';
Returns:hypertable | metricssegmentby | metric_idorderby | "time"compress_interval_length |
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|A hypertable which has the columnstore enabled.
segmentby
TEXT
|The list of columns used to segment data.
orderby
TEXT
|List of columns used to order the data, along with ordering and NULL ordering information.
compress_interval_length
TEXT
|Interval used for rolling up chunks during compression.
index
TEXT
|The sparse index details.
