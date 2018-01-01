chunk_columnstore_stats()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Retrieve statistics about the chunks in the columnstore
chunk_columnstore_stats returns the size of chunks in the columnstore, these values are computed when you call either:
- CREATE TABLE: create a hypertable with a default job that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.
- add_columnstore_policy: create a job on an existing hypertable that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.
- convert_to_columnstore: manually add a specific chunk in a hypertable to the columnstore.
Inserting into a chunk in the columnstore does not change the chunk size. For more information about how to compute chunk sizes, see chunks_detailed_size.Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0
To retrieve statistics about chunks:
Show the status of the first two chunks in the
conditionshypertable:SELECT * FROM chunk_columnstore_stats('conditions')ORDER BY chunk_name LIMIT 2;
Returns:-[ RECORD 1 ]------------------+----------------------chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internalchunk_name | _hyper_1_1_chunkcompression_status | Uncompressedbefore_compression_table_bytes |before_compression_index_bytes |before_compression_toast_bytes |before_compression_total_bytes |after_compression_table_bytes |after_compression_index_bytes |after_compression_toast_bytes |after_compression_total_bytes |node_name |-[ RECORD 2 ]------------------+----------------------chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internalchunk_name | _hyper_1_2_chunkcompression_status | Compressedbefore_compression_table_bytes | 8192before_compression_index_bytes | 32768before_compression_toast_bytes | 0before_compression_total_bytes | 40960after_compression_table_bytes | 8192after_compression_index_bytes | 32768after_compression_toast_bytes | 8192after_compression_total_bytes | 49152node_name |
Use
pg_size_prettyto return a more human friendly format:SELECT pg_size_pretty(after_compression_total_bytes) AS totalFROM chunk_columnstore_stats('conditions')WHERE compression_status = 'Compressed';
Returns:-[ RECORD 1 ]--+------total | 48 kB
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|-
|✖
|The name of a hypertable
|Column
|Type
|Description
chunk_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the chunk.
chunk_name
|TEXT
|Name of the chunk.
compression_status
|TEXT
|Current compression status of the chunk.
before_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire chunk table (
before_compression_table_bytes +
before_compression_index_bytes +
before_compression_toast_bytes) before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire chunk table (
after_compression_table_bytes +
after_compression_index_bytes +
after_compression_toast_bytes) after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
node_name
|TEXT
|DEPRECATED: nodes the chunk is located on, applicable only to distributed hypertables.
