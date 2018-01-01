Latest

chunk_columnstore_stats()

CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Retrieve statistics about the chunks in the columnstore

chunk_columnstore_stats returns the size of chunks in the columnstore, these values are computed when you call either:

  • CREATE TABLE: create a hypertable with a default job that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.
  • add_columnstore_policy: create a job on an existing hypertable that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.
  • convert_to_columnstore: manually add a specific chunk in a hypertable to the columnstore.

Inserting into a chunk in the columnstore does not change the chunk size. For more information about how to compute chunk sizes, see chunks_detailed_size.

Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0

Samples

To retrieve statistics about chunks:

  • Show the status of the first two chunks in the conditions hypertable:

    SELECT * FROM chunk_columnstore_stats('conditions')
      ORDER BY chunk_name LIMIT 2;

    Returns:

    -[ RECORD 1 ]------------------+----------------------
    chunk_schema                   | _timescaledb_internal
    chunk_name                     | _hyper_1_1_chunk
    compression_status             | Uncompressed
    before_compression_table_bytes |
    before_compression_index_bytes |
    before_compression_toast_bytes |
    before_compression_total_bytes |
    after_compression_table_bytes  |
    after_compression_index_bytes  |
    after_compression_toast_bytes  |
    after_compression_total_bytes  |
    node_name                      |
    -[ RECORD 2 ]------------------+----------------------
    chunk_schema                   | _timescaledb_internal
    chunk_name                     | _hyper_1_2_chunk
    compression_status             | Compressed
    before_compression_table_bytes | 8192
    before_compression_index_bytes | 32768
    before_compression_toast_bytes | 0
    before_compression_total_bytes | 40960
    after_compression_table_bytes  | 8192
    after_compression_index_bytes  | 32768
    after_compression_toast_bytes  | 8192
    after_compression_total_bytes  | 49152
    node_name                      |

  • Use pg_size_pretty to return a more human friendly format:

    SELECT pg_size_pretty(after_compression_total_bytes) AS total
      FROM chunk_columnstore_stats('conditions')
      WHERE compression_status = 'Compressed';

    Returns:

    -[ RECORD 1 ]--+------
    total | 48 kB

Arguments

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-The name of a hypertable

Returns

ColumnTypeDescription
chunk_schemaTEXTSchema name of the chunk.
chunk_nameTEXTName of the chunk.
compression_statusTEXTCurrent compression status of the chunk.
before_compression_table_bytesBIGINTSize of the heap before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
before_compression_index_bytesBIGINTSize of all the indexes before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
before_compression_toast_bytesBIGINTSize the TOAST table before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
before_compression_total_bytesBIGINTSize of the entire chunk table (before_compression_table_bytes + before_compression_index_bytes + before_compression_toast_bytes) before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
after_compression_table_bytesBIGINTSize of the heap after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
after_compression_index_bytesBIGINTSize of all the indexes after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
after_compression_toast_bytesBIGINTSize the TOAST table after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
after_compression_total_bytesBIGINTSize of the entire chunk table (after_compression_table_bytes + after_compression_index_bytes + after_compression_toast_bytes) after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
node_nameTEXTDEPRECATED: nodes the chunk is located on, applicable only to distributed hypertables.

Keywords

columnstorehypercorestatisticschunksinformation

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previouschunk_columnstore_settingsNextContinuous aggregates

Related Content

chunk_compression_stats()
Get compression-related statistics for chunks
chunks_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about disk space used by chunks
hypertable_columnstore_stats()
Get columnstore statistics related to the columnstore
hypertable_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about disk space used by a hypertable
hypertable_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about disk space used by a hypertable
hypertable_approximate_detailed_size()
Get detailed information about approximate disk space used by a hypertable