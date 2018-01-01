Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Retrieve statistics about the chunks in the columnstore

chunk_columnstore_stats returns the size of chunks in the columnstore, these values are computed when you call either:

CREATE TABLE: create a hypertable with a default job that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.

add_columnstore_policy: create a job on an existing hypertable that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.

convert_to_columnstore: manually add a specific chunk in a hypertable to the columnstore.

Inserting into a chunk in the columnstore does not change the chunk size. For more information about how to compute chunk sizes, see chunks_detailed_size.

To retrieve statistics about chunks:

Show the status of the first two chunks in the conditions hypertable : SELECT * FROM chunk_columnstore_stats ( 'conditions' ) ORDER BY chunk_name LIMIT 2 ; Copy Returns: - [ RECORD 1 ] chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internal chunk_name | _hyper_1_1_chunk compression_status | Uncompressed before_compression_table_bytes | before_compression_index_bytes | before_compression_toast_bytes | before_compression_total_bytes | after_compression_table_bytes | after_compression_index_bytes | after_compression_toast_bytes | after_compression_total_bytes | node_name | - [ RECORD 2 ] chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internal chunk_name | _hyper_1_2_chunk compression_status | Compressed before_compression_table_bytes | 8192 before_compression_index_bytes | 32768 before_compression_toast_bytes | 0 before_compression_total_bytes | 40960 after_compression_table_bytes | 8192 after_compression_index_bytes | 32768 after_compression_toast_bytes | 8192 after_compression_total_bytes | 49152 node_name | Copy

Use pg_size_pretty to return a more human friendly format: SELECT pg_size_pretty ( after_compression_total_bytes ) AS total FROM chunk_columnstore_stats ( 'conditions' ) WHERE compression_status = 'Compressed' ; Copy Returns: - [ RECORD 1 ] total | 48 kB Copy

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS - ✖ The name of a hypertable