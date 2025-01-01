Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Manually convert a specific chunk in the hypertable columnstore to the rowstore.

If you need to modify or add a lot of data to a chunk in the columnstore, best practice is to stop any jobs moving chunks to the columnstore, convert the chunk back to the rowstore, then modify the data. After the update, convert the chunk to the columnstore and restart the jobs. This workflow is especially useful if you need to backfill old data.

To modify or add a lot of data to a chunk:

Stop the jobs that are automatically adding chunks to the columnstore Retrieve the list of jobs from the timescaledb_information.jobs view to find the job you need to alter_job. SELECT alter_job ( JOB_ID , scheduled = > false ) ; Copy Convert a chunk to update back to the rowstore CALL convert_to_rowstore ( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_2_chunk' ) ; Copy Update the data in the chunk you added to the rowstore Best practice is to structure your INSERT statement to include appropriate partition key values, such as the timestamp. TimescaleDB adds the data to the correct chunk: INSERT INTO metrics ( time , value ) VALUES ( '2025-01-01T00:00:00' , 42 ) ; Copy Convert the updated chunks back to the columnstore CALL convert_to_columnstore ( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' ) ; Copy Restart the jobs that are automatically converting chunks to the columnstore SELECT alter_job ( JOB_ID , scheduled = > true ) ; Copy