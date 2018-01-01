Latest

Retrieve compression statistics for the columnstore.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see hypertables.

Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0

Samples

To retrieve compression statistics:

  • Show the compression status of the conditions hypertable:

    SELECT * FROM hypertable_columnstore_stats('conditions');

    Returns:

    -[ RECORD 1 ]------------------+------
    total_chunks                   | 4
    number_compressed_chunks       | 1
    before_compression_table_bytes | 8192
    before_compression_index_bytes | 32768
    before_compression_toast_bytes | 0
    before_compression_total_bytes | 40960
    after_compression_table_bytes  | 8192
    after_compression_index_bytes  | 32768
    after_compression_toast_bytes  | 8192
    after_compression_total_bytes  | 49152
    node_name                      |

  • Use pg_size_pretty get the output in a more human friendly format:

    SELECT pg_size_pretty(after_compression_total_bytes) as total
      FROM hypertable_columnstore_stats('conditions');

    Returns:

    -[ RECORD 1 ]--+------
    total | 48 kB

Arguments

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSHypertable to show statistics for

Returns

ColumnTypeDescription
total_chunksBIGINTThe number of chunks used by the hypertable. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
number_compressed_chunksINTEGERThe number of chunks used by the hypertable that are currently compressed. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
before_compression_table_bytesBIGINTSize of the heap before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
before_compression_index_bytesBIGINTSize of all the indexes before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
before_compression_toast_bytesBIGINTSize the TOAST table before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
before_compression_total_bytesBIGINTSize of the entire table (before_compression_table_bytes + before_compression_index_bytes + before_compression_toast_bytes) before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
after_compression_table_bytesBIGINTSize of the heap after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
after_compression_index_bytesBIGINTSize of all the indexes after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
after_compression_toast_bytesBIGINTSize the TOAST table after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
after_compression_total_bytesBIGINTSize of the entire table (after_compression_table_bytes + after_compression_index_bytes + after_compression_toast_bytes) after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.
node_nameTEXTnodes on which the hypertable is located, applicable only to distributed hypertables. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed.

Keywords

hypercorecolumnstorehypertablesinformation

