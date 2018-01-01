hypertable_columnstore_stats()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Retrieve compression statistics for the columnstore.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see hypertables.Since TimescaleDB v2.18.0
To retrieve compression statistics:
Show the compression status of the
conditionshypertable:SELECT * FROM hypertable_columnstore_stats('conditions');
Returns:-[ RECORD 1 ]------------------+------total_chunks | 4number_compressed_chunks | 1before_compression_table_bytes | 8192before_compression_index_bytes | 32768before_compression_toast_bytes | 0before_compression_total_bytes | 40960after_compression_table_bytes | 8192after_compression_index_bytes | 32768after_compression_toast_bytes | 8192after_compression_total_bytes | 49152node_name |
Use
pg_size_prettyget the output in a more human friendly format:SELECT pg_size_pretty(after_compression_total_bytes) as totalFROM hypertable_columnstore_stats('conditions');
Returns:-[ RECORD 1 ]--+------total | 48 kB
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable to show statistics for
|Column
|Type
|Description
total_chunks
|BIGINT
|The number of chunks used by the hypertable. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
number_compressed_chunks
|INTEGER
|The number of chunks used by the hypertable that are currently compressed. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire table (
before_compression_table_bytes +
before_compression_index_bytes +
before_compression_toast_bytes) before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire table (
after_compression_table_bytes +
after_compression_index_bytes +
after_compression_toast_bytes) after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
node_name
|TEXT
|nodes on which the hypertable is located, applicable only to distributed hypertables. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
