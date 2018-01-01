Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

add_columnstore_policy()

Allows you to set a policy by which the system compresses a chunk automatically in the background after it reaches a given age.

Compression policies can only be created on hypertables or continuous aggregates that already have compression enabled. To set timescaledb.compress and other configuration parameters for hypertables, use the ALTER TABLE command. To enable compression on continuous aggregates, use the ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW command. To view the policies that you set or the policies that already exist, see informational views.

Add a policy to compress chunks older than 60 days on the cpu hypertable.

SELECT add_compression_policy ( 'cpu' , compress_after = > INTERVAL '60d' ) ; Copy

Add a policy to compress chunks created 3 months before on the 'cpu' hypertable.

SELECT add_compression_policy ( 'cpu' , compress_created_before = > INTERVAL '3 months' ) ; Copy

Note above that when compress_after is used then the time data range present in the partitioning time column is used to select the target chunks. Whereas, when compress_created_before is used then the chunks which were created 3 months ago are selected.

Add a compress chunks policy to a hypertable with an integer-based time column:

SELECT add_compression_policy ( 'table_with_bigint_time' , BIGINT '600000' ) ; Copy

Add a policy to compress chunks of a continuous aggregate called cpu_weekly , that are older than eight weeks:

SELECT add_compression_policy ( 'cpu_weekly' , INTERVAL '8 weeks' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate compress_after INTERVAL or INTEGER The age after which the policy job compresses chunks. compress_after is calculated relative to the current time, so chunks containing data older than now - {compress_after}::interval are compressed. This argument is mutually exclusive with compress_created_before . compress_created_before INTERVAL Chunks with creation time older than this cut-off point are compressed. The cut-off point is computed as now() - compress_created_before . Defaults to NULL . Not supported for continuous aggregates yet. This argument is mutually exclusive with compress_after .

The compress_after parameter should be specified differently depending on the type of the time column of the hypertable or continuous aggregate:

For hypertables with TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, and DATE time columns: the time interval should be an INTERVAL type.

For hypertables with integer-based timestamps: the time interval should be an integer type (this requires the integer_now_func to be set).