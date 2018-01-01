Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

In TimescaleDB v2.11.0 and later, you can use the UPDATE and DELETE commands to modify existing rows in compressed chunks. This works in a similar way to INSERT operations. To reduce the amount of decompression, TimescaleDB only attempts to decompress data where it is necessary. However, if there are no qualifiers, or if the qualifiers cannot be used as filters, calls to UPDATE and DELETE may convert large amounts of data to the rowstore and back to the columnstore. To avoid large scale conversion, filter on the columns you use to segementby and orderby . This filters as much data as possible before any data is modified, and reduces the amount of data conversions.

DML operations on the columnstore work if the data you are inserting has unique constraints. Constraints are preserved during the insert operation. TimescaleDB uses a Postgres function that decompresses relevant data during the insert to check if the new data breaks unique checks. This means that any time you insert data into the columnstore, a small amount of data is decompressed to allow a speculative insertion, and block any inserts which could violate constraints.

For TimescaleDB v2.17.0 and later, delete performance is improved on compressed hypertables when a large amount of data is affected. When you delete whole segments of data, filter your deletes by segmentby column(s) instead of separate deletes. This considerably increases performance by skipping the decompression step. Since TimescaleDB v2.21.0 and later, DELETE operations on the columnstore are executed on the batch level, which allows more performant deletion of data of non-segmentby columns and reduces IO usage.