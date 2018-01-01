Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Time-series data can be unique, in that it needs to handle both shallow and wide queries, such as "What's happened across the deployment in the last 10 minutes," and deep and narrow, such as "What is the average CPU usage for this server over the last 24 hours." Time-series data usually has a very high rate of inserts as well; hundreds of thousands of writes per second can be very normal for a time-series dataset. Additionally, time-series data is often very granular, and data is collected at a higher resolution than many other datasets. This can result in terabytes of data being collected over time.

All this means that if you need great compression rates, you probably need to consider the design of your database, before you start ingesting data. This section covers some of the things you need to take into consideration when designing your database for maximum compression effectiveness.

TimescaleDB is built on Postgres which is, by nature, a row-based database. Because time-series data is accessed in order of time, when you enable compression, TimescaleDB converts many wide rows of data into a single row of data, called an array form. This means that each field of that new, wide row stores an ordered set of data comprising the entire column.

For example, if you had a table with data that looked a bit like this:

Timestamp Device ID Status Code Temperature 12:00:01 A 0 70.11 12:00:01 B 0 69.70 12:00:02 A 0 70.12 12:00:02 B 0 69.69 12:00:03 A 0 70.14 12:00:03 B 4 69.70

You can convert this to a single row in array form, like this:

Timestamp Device ID Status Code Temperature [12:00:01, 12:00:01, 12:00:02, 12:00:02, 12:00:03, 12:00:03] [A, B, A, B, A, B] [0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4] [70.11, 69.70, 70.12, 69.69, 70.14, 69.70]

Even before you compress any data, this format immediately saves storage by reducing the per-row overhead. Postgres typically adds a small number of bytes of overhead per row. So even without any compression, the schema in this example is now smaller on disk than the previous format.

This format arranges the data so that similar data, such as timestamps, device IDs, or temperature readings, is stored contiguously. This means that you can then use type-specific compression algorithms to compress the data further, and each array is separately compressed. For more information about the compression methods used, see the compression methods section.

When the data is in array format, you can perform queries that require a subset of the columns very quickly. For example, if you have a query like this one, that asks for the average temperature over the past day:

SELECT time_bucket ( ‘ 1 minute ’ , timestamp ) as minute AVG ( temperature ) FROM table WHERE timestamp > now ( ) - interval ‘ 1 day ’ ORDER BY minute DESC GROUP BY minute ;

The query engine can fetch and decompress only the timestamp and temperature columns to efficiently compute and return these results.

Finally, TimescaleDB uses non-inline disk pages to store the compressed arrays. This means that the in-row data points to a secondary disk page that stores the compressed array, and the actual row in the main table becomes very small, because it is now just pointers to the data. When data stored like this is queried, only the compressed arrays for the required columns are read from disk, further improving performance by reducing disk reads and writes.

In the previous example, the database has no way of knowing which rows need to be fetched and decompressed to resolve a query. For example, the database can't easily determine which rows contain data from the past day, as the timestamp itself is in a compressed column. You don't want to have to decompress all the data in a chunk, or even an entire hypertable, to determine which rows are required.

TimescaleDB automatically includes more information in the row and includes additional groupings to improve query performance. When you compress a hypertable, either manually or through a compression policy, it can help to specify an ORDER BY column.

ORDER BY columns specify how the rows that are part of a compressed batch are ordered. For most time-series workloads, this is by timestamp, so if you don't specify an ORDER BY column, TimescaleDB defaults to using the time column. You can also specify additional dimensions, such as location.

For each ORDER BY column, TimescaleDB automatically creates additional columns that store the minimum and maximum value of that column. This way, the query planner can look at the range of timestamps in the compressed column, without having to do any decompression, and determine whether the row could possibly match the query.

When you compress your hypertable, you can also choose to specify a SEGMENT BY column. This allows you to segment compressed rows by a specific column, so that each compressed row corresponds to a data about a single item such as, for example, a specific device ID. This further allows the query planner to determine if the row could possibly match the query without having to decompress the column first. For example:

Device ID Timestamp Status Code Temperature Min Timestamp Max Timestamp A [12:00:01, 12:00:02, 12:00:03] [0, 0, 0] [70.11, 70.12, 70.14] 12:00:01 12:00:03 B [12:00:01, 12:00:02, 12:00:03] [0, 0, 4] [69.70, 69.69, 69.70] 12:00:01 12:00:03

With the data segmented in this way, a query for device A between a time interval becomes quite fast. The query planner can use an index to find those rows for device A that contain at least some timestamps corresponding to the specified interval, and even a sequential scan is quite fast since evaluating device IDs or timestamps does not require decompression. This means the query executor only decompresses the timestamp and temperature columns corresponding to those selected rows.