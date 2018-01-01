Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
You can modify the schema of compressed hypertables in recent versions of TimescaleDB.
|Schema modification
|Before TimescaleDB 2.1
|TimescaleDB 2.1 to 2.5
|TimescaleDB 2.6 and above
|Add a nullable column
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Add a column with a default value and a
NOT NULL constraint
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Rename a column
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Drop a column
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Change the data type of a column
|❌
|❌
|❌
To perform operations that aren't supported on compressed hypertables, first decompress the table.
To add a nullable column:
ALTER TABLE <hypertable> ADD COLUMN <column_name> <datatype>;
For example:
ALTER TABLE conditions ADD COLUMN device_id integer;
Note that adding constraints to the new column is not supported before TimescaleDB v2.6.
To add a column with a default value and a not-null constraint:
ALTER TABLE <hypertable> ADD COLUMN <column_name> <datatype>NOT NULL DEFAULT <default_value>;
For example:
ALTER TABLE conditions ADD COLUMN device_id integerNOT NULL DEFAULT 1;
To rename a column:
ALTER TABLE <hypertable> RENAME <column_name> TO <new_name>;
For example:
ALTER TABLE conditions RENAME device_id TO devid;
You can drop a column from a compressed hypertable, if the column is not an
orderby or
segmentby column. To drop a column:
ALTER TABLE <hypertable> DROP COLUMN <column_name>;
For example:
ALTER TABLE conditions DROP COLUMN temperature;
