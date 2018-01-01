Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can modify the schema of compressed hypertables in recent versions of TimescaleDB.

Schema modification Before TimescaleDB 2.1 TimescaleDB 2.1 to 2.5 TimescaleDB 2.6 and above Add a nullable column ❌ ✅ ✅ Add a column with a default value and a NOT NULL constraint ❌ ❌ ✅ Rename a column ❌ ✅ ✅ Drop a column ❌ ❌ ✅ Change the data type of a column ❌ ❌ ❌

To perform operations that aren't supported on compressed hypertables, first decompress the table.

To add a nullable column:

ALTER TABLE < hypertable > ADD COLUMN < column_name > < datatype > ; Copy

For example:

ALTER TABLE conditions ADD COLUMN device_id integer ; Copy

Note that adding constraints to the new column is not supported before TimescaleDB v2.6.

To add a column with a default value and a not-null constraint:

ALTER TABLE < hypertable > ADD COLUMN < column_name > < datatype > NOT NULL DEFAULT < default_value > ; Copy

For example:

ALTER TABLE conditions ADD COLUMN device_id integer NOT NULL DEFAULT 1 ; Copy

To rename a column:

ALTER TABLE < hypertable > RENAME < column_name > TO < new_name > ; Copy

For example:

ALTER TABLE conditions RENAME device_id TO devid ; Copy

You can drop a column from a compressed hypertable, if the column is not an orderby or segmentby column. To drop a column:

ALTER TABLE < hypertable > DROP COLUMN < column_name > ; Copy

For example: