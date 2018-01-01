Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

In most cases, an automated compression policy is sufficient to automatically compress your chunks. However, if you want more control, you can also use manual synchronous compression of specific chunks.

Before you start, you need a list of chunks to compress. In this example, you use a hypertable called example , and compress chunks older than three days.

Selecting chunks to compress At the psql prompt, select all chunks in the table example that are older than three days: SELECT show_chunks ( 'example' , older_than = > INTERVAL '3 days' ) ; Copy This returns a list of chunks. Take note of the chunks' names: show_chunks 1 _timescaledb_internal_hyper_1_2_chunk 2 _timescaledb_internal_hyper_1_3_chunk

When you are happy with the list of chunks, you can use the chunk names to manually compress each one.

Compressing chunks manually At the psql prompt, compress the chunk: SELECT compress_chunk ( '<chunk_name>' ) ; Copy Check the results of the compression with this command: SELECT * FROM chunk_compression_stats ( 'example' ) ; Copy The results show the chunks for the given hypertable, their compression status, and some other statistics: chunk_schema chunk_name compression_status before_compression_table_bytes before_compression_index_bytes before_compression_toast_bytes before_compression_total_bytes after_compression_table_bytes after_compression_index_bytes after_compression_toast_bytes after_compression_total_bytes node_name _timescaledb_internal _hyper_1_1_chunk Compressed 8192 bytes 16 kB 8192 bytes 32 kB 8192 bytes 16 kB 8192 bytes 32 kB _timescaledb_internal _hyper_1_20_chunk Uncompressed Repeat for all chunks you want to compress.

Alternatively, you can select the chunks and compress them in a single command by using the output of the show_chunks command to compress each one. For example, use this command to compress chunks between one and three weeks old if they are not already compressed:

SELECT compress_chunk ( i , if_not_compressed = > true ) FROM show_chunks ( 'example' , now ( ) :: timestamp - INTERVAL '1 week' , now ( ) :: timestamp - INTERVAL '3 weeks' ) i ; Copy

In TimescaleDB v2.9 and later, you can roll up multiple uncompressed chunks into a previously compressed chunk as part of your compression procedure. This allows you to have much smaller uncompressed chunk intervals, which reduces the disk space used for uncompressed data. For example, if you have multiple smaller uncompressed chunks in your data, you can roll them up into a single compressed chunk.

To roll up your uncompressed chunks into a compressed chunk, alter the compression settings to set the compress chunk time interval and run compression operations to roll up the chunks while compressing.

Note The default setting of compress_orderby is 'time DESC' (the descending or DESC command is used to sort the data returned in ascending order), which causes chunks to be re-compressed many times during the rollup, possibly leading to a steep performance penalty. Set timescaledb.compress_orderby = 'time ASC' to avoid this penalty.

ALTER TABLE example SET ( timescaledb . compress_chunk_time_interval = '<time_interval>' , timescaledb . compress_orderby = 'time ASC' ) ; SELECT compress_chunk ( c , if_not_compressed = > true ) FROM show_chunks ( 'example' , now ( ) :: timestamp - INTERVAL '1 week' ) c ; Copy