Optimize your data for real-time analytics

You can enable compression on individual hypertables, by declaring which column you want to segment by.

This page uses an example table, called example , and segments it by the device_id column. Every chunk that is more than seven days old is then marked to be automatically compressed. The source data is organized like this:

time device_id cpu disk_io energy_consumption 8/22/2019 0:00 1 88.2 20 0.8 8/22/2019 0:05 2 300.5 30 0.9

Enabling compression At the psql prompt, alter the table: ALTER TABLE example SET ( timescaledb . compress , timescaledb . compress_segmentby = 'device_id' ) ; Copy Add a compression policy to compress chunks that are older than seven days: SELECT add_compression_policy ( 'example' , INTERVAL '7 days' ) ; Copy

For more information, see the API reference for ALTER TABLE (compression) and add_compression_policy .

To view the compression policy that you've set:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . jobs WHERE proc_name = 'policy_compression' ; Copy

For more information, see the API reference for timescaledb_information.jobs .

To disable a compression policy temporarily, find the corresponding job ID and then call alter_job to pause it:

SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . jobs where proc_name = 'policy_compression' AND relname = 'example' Copy

SELECT alter_job ( < job_id > , scheduled = > false ) ; Copy

To enable it again:

SELECT alter_job ( < job_id > , scheduled = > true ) ; Copy

To remove a compression policy, use remove_compression_policy :

SELECT remove_compression_policy ( 'example' ) ; Copy

For more information, see the API reference for remove_compression_policy .

You can disable compression entirely on individual hypertables. This command works only if you don't currently have any compressed chunks:

ALTER TABLE < EXAMPLE > SET ( timescaledb . compress = false ) ; Copy

If your hypertable contains compressed chunks, you need to decompress each chunk individually before you can turn off compression.