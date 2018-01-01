Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Approximate count distincts are typically used to find the number of unique values, or cardinality, in a large dataset. When you calculate cardinality in a dataset, the time it takes to process the query is proportional to how large the dataset is. So if you wanted to find the cardinality of a dataset that contained only 20 entries, the calculation would be very fast. Finding the cardinality of a dataset that contains 20 million entries, however, can take a significant amount of time and compute resources. Approximate count distincts do not calculate the exact cardinality of a dataset, but rather estimate the number of unique values, to reduce memory consumption and improve compute time by avoiding spilling the intermediate results to the secondary storage.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.