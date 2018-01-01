Latest

Gapfilling and interpolation

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Most time-series data analysis techniques aggregate data into fixed time intervals, which smooths the data and makes it easier to interpret and analyze. When you write queries for data in this form, you need an efficient way to aggregate raw observations, which are often noisy and irregular, in to fixed time intervals. TimescaleDB does this using time bucketing, which gives a clear picture of the important data trends using a concise, declarative SQL query.

Sorting data into time buckets works well in most cases, but problems can arise if there are gaps in the data. This can happen if you have irregular sampling intervals, or you have experienced an outage of some sort. You can use a gapfilling function to create additional rows of data in any gaps, ensuring that the returned rows are in chronological order, and contiguous.

Keywords

hyperfunctionsToolkitgapfillinginterpolate

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousStatistical aggregatesNextTime bucket gapfill

Related Content

Last observation carried forward
Fill gaps in your data by carrying the last observation forward
Time bucket gapfill
If you have missing data, sorting it into time buckets might be problematic. To solve this, you can use the gapfilling function in TimescaleDB to create rows, then add data using interpolation or LOCF
Hyperfunctions
The ultimate tool for running real-time analytics workloads, TimescaleDB hyperfunctions make sure you get what you need with near-zero latency and zero complexity
Statistical aggregation
TimescaleDB provides common statistical aggregates in a proprietary form, to make it easier to work with them. See how they work and how to use them in your service
Heartbeat aggregation
Heartbeat aggregation helps analyze intermittent or irregular time-series data, especially with multiple sources or event-driven updates. Learn how to use heartbeat aggregation in TimescaleDB
Troubleshooting hyperfunctions
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in hyperfunctions