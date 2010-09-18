Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Given a series of timestamped health checks, it can be tricky to determine the overall health of a system over a given interval. Postgres provides window functions that you use to get a sense of where unhealthy gaps are, but they can be somewhat awkward to use efficiently.
This is one of the many cases where hyperfunctions provide an efficient, simple solution for a frequently occurring problem. Heartbeat aggregation helps analyze event-based time-series data with intermittent or irregular signals.
This example uses the SustData public dataset. This dataset tracks the power usage of a small number of apartments and houses over four different deployment intervals. The data is collected in one-minute samples from each unit.
When you have loaded the data into hypertables, you can create a materialized view containing weekly heartbeat aggregates for each of the units:
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW weekly_heartbeat ASSELECTtime_bucket('1 week', tmstp) as week,iid as unit,deploy,heartbeat_agg(tmstp, time_bucket('1w', tmstp), '1w', '2m')FROM power_samplesGROUP BY 1,2,3;
The heartbeat aggregate takes four parameters: the timestamp column, the start of the interval, the length of the interval, and how long the aggregate is considered live after each timestamp. This example uses 2 minutes as the heartbeat lifetime to give some tolerance for small gaps.
You can use this data to see when you're receiving data for a particular unit. This example rolls up the weekly aggregates into a single aggregate, and then views the live ranges:
SELECT live_ranges(rollup(heartbeat_agg)) FROM weekly_heartbeat WHERE unit = 17;
live_ranges-----------------------------------------------------("2010-09-18 00:00:00+00","2011-03-27 01:01:50+00")("2011-03-27 03:00:52+00","2011-07-03 00:01:00+00")("2011-07-05 00:00:00+00","2011-08-21 00:01:00+00")("2011-08-22 00:00:00+00","2011-08-25 00:01:00+00")("2011-08-27 00:00:00+00","2011-09-06 00:01:00+00")("2011-09-08 00:00:00+00","2011-09-29 00:01:00+00")("2011-09-30 00:00:00+00","2011-10-04 00:01:00+00")("2011-10-05 00:00:00+00","2011-10-17 00:01:00+00")("2011-10-19 00:00:00+00","2011-11-09 00:01:00+00")("2011-11-10 00:00:00+00","2011-11-14 00:01:00+00")("2011-11-15 00:00:00+00","2011-11-18 00:01:00+00")("2011-11-20 00:00:00+00","2011-11-23 00:01:00+00")("2011-11-24 00:00:00+00","2011-12-01 00:01:00+00")("2011-12-02 00:00:00+00","2011-12-12 00:01:00+00")("2011-12-13 00:00:00+00","2012-01-12 00:01:00+00")("2012-01-13 00:00:00+00","2012-02-03 00:01:00+00")("2012-02-04 00:00:00+00","2012-02-10 00:01:00+00")("2012-02-11 00:00:00+00","2012-03-25 01:01:50+00")("2012-03-25 03:00:51+00","2012-04-11 00:01:00+00")
You can construct more elaborate queries. For example, to return the 5 units with the lowest uptime during the third deployment:
SELECT unit, uptime(rollup(heartbeat_agg))FROM weekly_heartbeatWHERE deploy = 3GROUP BY unitORDER BY uptime LIMIT 5;
unit | uptime------+-------------------31 | 203 days 22:05:0034 | 222 days 22:05:0032 | 222 days 22:05:0035 | 222 days 22:05:0030 | 222 days 22:05:00
Combine aggregates from different units to get the combined coverage. This example queries the interval where any part of a deployment was active:
SELECT deploy, live_ranges(rollup(heartbeat_agg))FROM weekly_heartbeat group by deploy order by deploy;
deploy | live_ranges--------+-----------------------------------------------------1 | ("2010-07-29 00:00:00+00","2010-11-26 00:01:00+00")2 | ("2010-11-25 00:00:00+00","2011-03-27 01:01:59+00")2 | ("2011-03-27 03:00:00+00","2012-03-25 01:01:59+00")2 | ("2012-03-25 03:00:26+00","2012-04-17 00:01:00+00")2 | ("2012-04-20 00:00:00+00","2012-04-21 00:01:00+00")2 | ("2012-05-11 00:00:00+00","2012-05-13 00:01:00+00")2 | ("2013-02-20 00:00:00+00","2013-02-21 00:01:00+00")3 | ("2012-08-01 00:00:01+00","2013-03-31 01:01:16+00")3 | ("2013-03-31 03:00:03+00","2013-05-22 00:01:00+00")4 | ("2013-07-31 00:00:00+00","2014-03-30 01:01:49+00")4 | ("2014-03-30 03:00:01+00","2014-04-25 00:01:00+00")
Then use this data to make observations and draw conclusions:
- The second deployment had a lot more problems than the other ones.
- There were some readings from February 2013 that were incorrectly categorized as a second deployment.
- The timestamps are given in a local time without time zone, resulting in some missing hours around springtime daylight savings time changes.
For more information about heartbeat aggregation API calls, see the hyperfunction API documentation.
