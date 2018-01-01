Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
When you are monitoring application performance, there are two main types of metrics that you can collect: gauges, and counters. Gauges fluctuate up and down, like temperature or speed, while counters always increase, like the total number of miles travelled in a vehicle.
When you process counter data, it is usually assumed that if the value of the counter goes down, the counter has been reset. For example, if you wanted to count the total number of miles travelled in a vehicle, you would expect the values to continuously increase: 1, 2, 3, 4, and so on. If the counter reset to 0, you would expect that this was a new trip, or an entirely new vehicle. This can become a problem if you want to continue counting from where you left off, rather than resetting to 0. A reset could occur if you have had a short server outage, or any number of other reasons. To get around this, you can analyze counter data by looking at the change over time, which accounts for resets.
Accounting for resets can be difficult to do in SQL, so TimescaleDB has developed aggregate and accessor functions that handle calculations for counters in a more practical way.
Note
Counter aggregates can be used in continuous aggregates, even though they are not parallelizable in Postgres. For more information, see the section on parallelism and ordering.
For more information about counter aggregation API calls, see the hyperfunction API documentation.
In this procedure, we are using an example table called
example that contains
counter data.
Create a table called
example:CREATE TABLE example (measure_id BIGINT,ts TIMESTAMPTZ ,val DOUBLE PRECISION,PRIMARY KEY (measure_id, ts));
Create a counter aggregate and the delta accessor function. This gives you the change in the counter's value over the time period, accounting for any resets. This allows you to search for fifteen minute periods where the counter increased by a larger or smaller amount:SELECT measure_id,delta(counter_agg(ts, val))FROM exampleGROUP BY measure_id;
You can also use the
time_bucketfunction to produce a series of deltas over fifteen minute increments:SELECT measure_id,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) as bucket,delta(counter_agg(ts, val))FROM exampleGROUP BY measure_id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts);
If your series is less regular, the deltas are affected by the number of samples
in each fifteen minute period. You can improve this by using the
extrapolated_delta function. To do this, you need to provide bounds that
define where to extrapolate to. In this example, we use the
time_bucket_range
function, which works in the same way as
time_bucket but produces an open
ended range of all the times in the bucket. This example also uses a CTE to do
the counter aggregation, which makes it a little easier to understand what's
going on in each part.
Create a hypertable called
example:CREATE TABLE example (measure_id BIGINT,ts TIMESTAMPTZ ,val DOUBLE PRECISION,PRIMARY KEY (measure_id, ts)) WITH (tsdb.hypertable,tsdb.chunk_interval='15 days');
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
compress_afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
Create a counter aggregate and the extrapolated delta function:with t as (SELECT measure_id,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) as bucket,counter_agg(ts, val, toolkit_experimental.time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, ts))FROM exampleGROUP BY measure_id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts))SELECT time_bucket,extrapolated_delta(counter_agg, method => 'prometheus')FROM t ;
Note
In this procedure,
Prometheus is used to do the extrapolation. TimescaleDB's
current
extrapolation function is built to mimic the Prometheus project's
increase function, which measures the change of a counter extrapolated to the
edges of the queried region.
Your counter aggregate might be more useful if you make a continuous aggregate out of it.
Create the continuous aggregate:CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW example_15WITH (timescaledb.continuous)AS SELECT measure_id,time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) as bucket,counter_agg(ts, val, time_bucket_range('15 min'::interval, ts))FROM exampleGROUP BY measure_id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts);
You can also re-aggregate from the continuous aggregate into a larger bucket size:SELECTmeasure_id,time_bucket('1 day'::interval, bucket),delta(rollup(counter_agg))FROM example_15GROUP BY measure_id, time_bucket('1 day'::interval, bucket);
The counter reset calculations require a strict ordering of inputs, which means
they are not parallelizable in Postgres. This is because Postgres handles
parallelism by issuing rows randomly to workers. However, if your parallelism
can guarantee sets of rows that are disjointed in time, the algorithm can be
parallelized, as long as it is within a time range, and all rows go to the same
worker. This is the case for both continuous aggregates and for distributed
hypertables, as long as the partitioning keys are in the
group by, even though
the aggregate itself doesn't really make sense otherwise.
For more information about parallelism and ordering, see our developer documentation
