You can use client credentials to programmatically access resources instead of using your username and password. You can generate multiple client credentials for different applications or use cases rather than a single set of user credentials for everything.

When you create client credentials, a public key and a private key are generated. These keys act as the username and password for programmatic client applications. It is important that you save these keys in a safe place. You can also delete these client credentials when the client applications no longer need access to Tiger Cloud resources. For more information about obtaining an access token programmatically, see the Tiger Cloud Terraform provider documentation .

Log in to Tiger Console and click Settings . Click Create credentials . In the New client credentials dialog, you can view the Public key and the Secret Key . Copy your secret key and store it in a secure place. You won't be able to view the Secret Key again in Tiger Console. Click Done . You can use these keys in your client applications to access Tiger Cloud resources inside the respective project. Tiger Cloud generates a default Name for the client credentials. Click the ⋮ menu and select Rename credentials . In the Edit credential name dialog, type the new name and click Accept .