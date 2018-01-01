Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
You can use client credentials to programmatically access resources instead of using your username and password. You can generate multiple client credentials for different applications or use cases rather than a single set of user credentials for everything.
When you create client credentials, a public key and a private key are generated. These keys act as the username and password for programmatic client applications. It is important that you save these keys in a safe place. You can also delete these client credentials when the client applications no longer need access to Tiger Cloud resources. For more information about obtaining an access token programmatically, see the Tiger Cloud Terraform provider documentation.
- Log in to Tiger Console and click
Settings.
- Click
Create credentials.
- In the
New client credentialsdialog, you can view the
Public keyand the
Secret Key. Copy your secret key and store it in a secure place. You won't be able to view the
Secret Keyagain in Tiger Console.
- Click
Done. You can use these keys in your client applications to access Tiger Cloud resources inside the respective project. Tiger Cloud generates a default
Namefor the client credentials.
- Click the ⋮ menu and select
Rename credentials.
- In the
Edit credential namedialog, type the new name and click
Accept.
- Log in to Tiger Console and click
Settings.
- Click the
⋮menu of the client credential, and select
Delete.
- In the
Are you suredialog, type the name of the client credential, and click
Delete.
