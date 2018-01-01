Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

When you create a service, Tiger Cloud assigns you the tsdmadmin role. This role has full permissions to modify data in your service. However, Tiger Cloud does not provide superuser access. tsdmadmin is not a superuser.

As tsdmadmin, you can use standard Postgres means to create other roles or assign individual permissions. This page shows you how to create a read-only role for your database. Adding a read-only role does not provide resource isolation. To restrict the access of a read-only user, as well as isolate resources, create a read replica instead.

Important The database-level roles for the individual services in your project do not overlap with the Tiger Cloud project user roles. This page describes the database-level roles. For user roles available in Console, see Control user access to Tiger Cloud projects.

You can create a read-only user to provide limited access to your database.