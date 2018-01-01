Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
When you create a service, Tiger Cloud assigns you the tsdmadmin role. This role has full permissions to modify data in your service. However, Tiger Cloud does not provide superuser access. tsdmadmin is not a superuser.
As tsdmadmin, you can use standard Postgres means to create other roles or assign individual permissions. This page shows you how to create a read-only role for your database. Adding a read-only role does not provide resource isolation. To restrict the access of a read-only user, as well as isolate resources, create a read replica instead.
The database-level roles for the individual services in your project do not overlap with the Tiger Cloud project user roles. This page describes the database-level roles. For user roles available in Console, see Control user access to Tiger Cloud projects.
You can create a read-only user to provide limited access to your database.
Connect to your service as the tsdbadmin user.
Create the new role:CREATE ROLE readaccess;
Grant usage on the schema to allow access to objects within it:GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA <SCHEMA_NAME> TO readaccess;
Grant the appropriate permissions for the role, as required. For example, to grant
SELECTpermissions to a specific table, use:GRANT SELECT ON <TABLE_NAME> TO readaccess;
To grant
SELECTpermissions to all tables in a specific schema, use:GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA <SCHEMA_NAME> TO readaccess;
Create a new user:CREATE USER read_user WITH PASSWORD 'read_password';
Assign the role to the new user:GRANT readaccess TO read_user;
