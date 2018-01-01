Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can use two-factor authentication to log in to your Tiger Cloud account. Two-factor authentication, also known as two-step verification or 2FA, enables secure logins that require an authentication code in addition to your user password. The code is provided by an authenticator app on your mobile device. There are multiple authenticator apps available.

This page describes how to configure two-factor authentication with Google Authenticator.

Before you begin, make sure you have:

Installed the Google Authenticator application on your mobile device.

Take the following steps to configure two-factor authentication:

Log in to Tiger Console with your username and password. 2FA is not available if you log in with Google SSO. Click your user name in the top right of Tiger Console and select Account settings . Click Add two-factor authentication . On your mobile device, open Google Authenticator, tap + , and select Scan a QR code . Scan the QR code provided by Tiger Console in Connect to an authenticator app and click Next . In Tiger Console, enter the verification code provided by Google Authenticator, and click Next . In Save your recovery codes , copy, download, or print the recovery codes. These are used to recover your account if you lose your device. Verify that you have saved your recovery codes, by clicking OK, I saved my recovery codes . If two-factor authentication is enabled correctly, an email notification is sent to you.

Info If you lose access to the mobile device you use for multi-factor authentication, and you do not have access to your recovery codes, you cannot sign in to your Tiger Cloud account. To regain access to your account, contact support@tigerdata.com .

If you do not have access to your authenticator app and need to log in to Tiger Console, you can use your recovery codes. Recovery codes are single-use. If you've used all 10 recovery codes, or lost access to them, you can generate another list. Generating a new list invalidates all previously generated codes.

Log in to Tiger Console with your username and password. Click your user name in the top right and select Account settings . In Two-factor authentication , click Regenerate recovery codes . Enter the verification code from your authenticator app. Alternatively, if you do not have access to the authenticator app, click Use recovery code instead to enter a recovery code. Click Next . In Save your recovery codes , copy, download, or print the recovery codes. These are used to recover your account if you lose your device. Verify that you have saved your recovery codes, by clicking OK, I saved my recovery codes .

If you need to enroll a new device for two-factor authentication, you can remove two-factor authentication from your account and then add it again with your new device.