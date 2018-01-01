Tiger Cloud: Enterprise
Self-hosted products
MST
Tiger Cloud offers SAML authentication as part of its Enterprise offering. SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language) is an open standard for exchanging authentication and authorization data between parties. With SAML enabled Tiger Cloud customers can log into their Tiger Cloud account using their existing SSO service provider credentials.
Note
Tiger Cloud supports most SAML providers that can handle IDP-initiated login
- Improved security: SAML centralizes user authentication with an identity provider (IdP). This makes it more difficult for attackers to gain access to user accounts.
- Reduced IT costs: SAML can help companies reduce IT costs by eliminating the need to manage multiple user accounts and passwords.
- Improved user experience: SAML makes it easier for users to access multiple applications and resources.
Reach out to your CSM/sales contact to get started. The connection process looks like the following:
- Configure the IdP to support SAML authentication. This will involve creating a new application and configuring the IdP with the settings provided by your contact.
- Provide your contact with the requested details about your IdP.
- Test the SAML authentication process to make sure that it is working correctly.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.