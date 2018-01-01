Latest

Securely connect to Tiger Cloud using AWS Transit Gateway

Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise

Self-hosted products

MST

AWS Transit Gateway enables you to securely connect to your Tiger Cloud from AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, or any other cloud or on-premise environment.

Note

This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

You use AWS Transit Gateway as a traffic controller for your network. Instead of setting up multiple direct connections to different clouds, on-premise data centers, and other AWS services, you connect everything to AWS Transit Gateway. This simplifies your network and makes it easier to manage and scale.

You can then create a peering connection between your Tiger Cloud services and AWS Transit Gateway in Tiger Cloud. This means that, no matter how big or complex your infrastructure is, you can connect securely to your Tiger Cloud services.

For enhanced security, you can add peering connections to multiple Transit Gateways with overlapping CIDRs—Tiger Cloud creates a new isolated connection for every unique Transit Gateway ID. Otherwise, the existing connection is reused for your services in the same project and region.

To configure this secure connection, you:

  1. Connect your infrastructure to AWS Transit Gateway.
  2. Create a Tiger Cloud Peering VPC with a peering connection to AWS Transit Gateway.
  3. Accept and configure the peering connection on your side.
  4. Attach individual services to the Peering VPC.

AWS Transit Gateway enables you to connect from almost any environment, this page provides examples for the most common use cases.

You can now securely access your services in Tiger Cloud.

Keywords

AWStransit gateway

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousConnect with a stricter SSL modeNextVPC peering and AWS PrivateLink

Related Content

Virtual Private Cloud
Virtual Private Cloud peering ensures that your Tiger Cloud services are only accessible through your secured AWS infrastructure. Set up VPC peering in Tiger Cloud Console
Security
A high level of security is a major requirement to any database. Learn how Tiger Cloud protects your services with MFA, SAML, SSL modes, read-only access, VPC peering, and IP allow lists
SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language)
SAML is a standard for exchanging authentication and authorization data. Tiger Cloud offers SAML authentication as part of its security suite
Control access to Tiger Cloud projects
Manage your projects and services in Tiger Cloud Console. Add and delete users, assign roles, join and leave projects, transfer project ownership, and configure authentication
About security in Tiger Cloud
Learn how Tiger Cloud protects your data with secure development practices, as well as configurable features that restrict access to your services
Connect with a stricter SSL mode
While require is the default SSL mode used to connect to Tiger Cloud services, you can also configure the connection with a stricter mode, such as verify-ca or verify-full. Learn how to set it up