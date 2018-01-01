Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

AWS Transit Gateway enables you to securely connect to your Tiger Cloud from AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, or any other cloud or on-premise environment.

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

You use AWS Transit Gateway as a traffic controller for your network. Instead of setting up multiple direct connections to different clouds, on-premise data centers, and other AWS services, you connect everything to AWS Transit Gateway. This simplifies your network and makes it easier to manage and scale.

You can then create a peering connection between your Tiger Cloud services and AWS Transit Gateway in Tiger Cloud. This means that, no matter how big or complex your infrastructure is, you can connect securely to your Tiger Cloud services.

For enhanced security, you can add peering connections to multiple Transit Gateways with overlapping CIDRs—Tiger Cloud creates a new isolated connection for every unique Transit Gateway ID. Otherwise, the existing connection is reused for your services in the same project and region.

To configure this secure connection, you:

Connect your infrastructure to AWS Transit Gateway. Create a Tiger Cloud Peering VPC with a peering connection to AWS Transit Gateway. Accept and configure the peering connection on your side. Attach individual services to the Peering VPC.

AWS Transit Gateway enables you to connect from almost any environment, this page provides examples for the most common use cases.

You can now securely access your services in Tiger Cloud.