Old API since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Superseded by convert_to_rowstore(). However, compression APIs are still supported, you do not need to migrate to the hypercore APIs.
Before decompressing chunks, stop any compression policy on the hypertable you are decompressing. You can use SELECT alter_job(JOB_ID, scheduled => false); to prevent scheduled execution.

Decompress a single chunk:

SELECT decompress_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_2_chunk');

Decompress all compressed chunks in a hypertable named metrics:

SELECT decompress_chunk(c, true) FROM show_chunks('metrics') c;

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
chunk_nameREGCLASSName of the chunk to be decompressed.

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
if_compressedBOOLEANDisabling this will make the function error out on chunks that are not compressed. Defaults to true.

Returns

ColumnTypeDescription
decompress_chunkREGCLASSName of the chunk that was decompressed.

Keywords

compressiondecompressionchunksbackfilling

