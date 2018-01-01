decompress_chunk()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Old API since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Superseded by convert_to_rowstore(). However, compression APIs are still supported, you do not need to migrate to the hypercore APIs.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Important
Before decompressing chunks, stop any compression policy on the hypertable you
are decompressing. You can use
SELECT alter_job(JOB_ID, scheduled => false);
to prevent scheduled execution.
Decompress a single chunk:
SELECT decompress_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_2_chunk');
Decompress all compressed chunks in a hypertable named
metrics:
SELECT decompress_chunk(c, true) FROM show_chunks('metrics') c;
|Name
|Type
|Description
chunk_name
REGCLASS
|Name of the chunk to be decompressed.
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_compressed
BOOLEAN
|Disabling this will make the function error out on chunks that are not compressed. Defaults to true.
|Column
|Type
|Description
decompress_chunk
REGCLASS
|Name of the chunk that was decompressed.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.