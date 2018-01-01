Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

chunk_columnstore_stats()

Get chunk-specific statistics related to hypertable compression. All sizes are in bytes.

This function shows the compressed size of chunks, computed when the compress_chunk is manually executed, or when a compression policy processes the chunk. An insert into a compressed chunk does not update the compressed sizes. For more information about how to compute chunk sizes, see the chunks_detailed_size section.

SELECT * FROM chunk_compression_stats ( 'conditions' ) ORDER BY chunk_name LIMIT 2 ; - [ RECORD 1 ] chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internal chunk_name | _hyper_1_1_chunk compression_status | Uncompressed before_compression_table_bytes | before_compression_index_bytes | before_compression_toast_bytes | before_compression_total_bytes | after_compression_table_bytes | after_compression_index_bytes | after_compression_toast_bytes | after_compression_total_bytes | node_name | - [ RECORD 2 ] chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internal chunk_name | _hyper_1_2_chunk compression_status | Compressed before_compression_table_bytes | 8192 before_compression_index_bytes | 32768 before_compression_toast_bytes | 0 before_compression_total_bytes | 40960 after_compression_table_bytes | 8192 after_compression_index_bytes | 32768 after_compression_toast_bytes | 8192 after_compression_total_bytes | 49152 node_name | Copy

Use pg_size_pretty get the output in a more human friendly format.

SELECT pg_size_pretty ( after_compression_total_bytes ) AS total FROM chunk_compression_stats ( 'conditions' ) WHERE compression_status = 'Compressed' ; - [ RECORD 1 ] total | 48 kB Copy

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Name of the hypertable