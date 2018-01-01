chunk_compression_stats()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Old API since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Superseded by chunk_columnstore_stats(). However, compression APIs are still supported, you do not need to migrate to the hypercore APIs.
Get chunk-specific statistics related to hypertable compression. All sizes are in bytes.
This function shows the compressed size of chunks, computed when the
compress_chunk is manually executed, or when a compression policy processes
the chunk. An insert into a compressed chunk does not update the compressed
sizes. For more information about how to compute chunk sizes, see the
chunks_detailed_size section.
SELECT * FROM chunk_compression_stats('conditions')ORDER BY chunk_name LIMIT 2;-[ RECORD 1 ]------------------+----------------------chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internalchunk_name | _hyper_1_1_chunkcompression_status | Uncompressedbefore_compression_table_bytes |before_compression_index_bytes |before_compression_toast_bytes |before_compression_total_bytes |after_compression_table_bytes |after_compression_index_bytes |after_compression_toast_bytes |after_compression_total_bytes |node_name |-[ RECORD 2 ]------------------+----------------------chunk_schema | _timescaledb_internalchunk_name | _hyper_1_2_chunkcompression_status | Compressedbefore_compression_table_bytes | 8192before_compression_index_bytes | 32768before_compression_toast_bytes | 0before_compression_total_bytes | 40960after_compression_table_bytes | 8192after_compression_index_bytes | 32768after_compression_toast_bytes | 8192after_compression_total_bytes | 49152node_name |
Use
pg_size_pretty get the output in a more human friendly format.
SELECT pg_size_pretty(after_compression_total_bytes) AS totalFROM chunk_compression_stats('conditions')WHERE compression_status = 'Compressed';-[ RECORD 1 ]--+------total | 48 kB
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Name of the hypertable
|Column
|Type
|Description
chunk_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the chunk
chunk_name
|TEXT
|Name of the chunk
compression_status
|TEXT
|the current compression status of the chunk
before_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap before compression (NULL if currently uncompressed)
before_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes before compression (NULL if currently uncompressed)
before_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table before compression (NULL if currently uncompressed)
before_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire chunk table (table+indexes+toast) before compression (NULL if currently uncompressed)
after_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap after compression (NULL if currently uncompressed)
after_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes after compression (NULL if currently uncompressed)
after_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table after compression (NULL if currently uncompressed)
after_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire chunk table (table+indexes+toast) after compression (NULL if currently uncompressed)
node_name
|TEXT
|nodes on which the chunk is located, applicable only to distributed hypertables
