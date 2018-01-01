recompress_chunk()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Recompresses a compressed chunk that had more data inserted after compression.
recompress_chunk(chunk REGCLASS,if_not_compressed BOOLEAN = false)
You can also recompress chunks by
running the job associated with your compression policy.
recompress_chunk gives you more fine-grained control by
allowing you to target a specific chunk.
Important
recompress_chunk is deprecated since TimescaleDB v2.14 and will be removed in the future.
The procedure is now a wrapper which calls
compress_chunk
instead of it.
Important
recompress_chunk is implemented as an SQL procedure and not a function. Call
the procedure with
CALL. Don't use a
SELECT statement.
Note
recompress_chunk only works on chunks that have previously been compressed. To compress a
chunk for the first time, use
compress_chunk.
Recompress the chunk
timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk:
CALL recompress_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk');
|Name
|Type
|Description
chunk
REGCLASS
|The chunk to be recompressed. Must include the schema, for example
_timescaledb_internal, if it is not in the search path.
|Name
|Type
|Description
if_not_compressed
BOOLEAN
|If
true, prints a notice instead of erroring if the chunk is already compressed. Defaults to
false.
In TimescaleDB 2.6.0 and above,
recompress_chunk is implemented as a procedure.
Previously, it was implemented as a function. If you are upgrading to
TimescaleDB 2.6.0 or above, the
recompress_chunk
function could cause an error. For example, trying to run
SELECT
recompress_chunk(i.show_chunks, true) FROM... gives the following error:
ERROR: recompress_chunk(regclass, boolean) is a procedure
To fix the error, use
CALL instead of
SELECT. You might also need to write a
procedure to replace the full functionality in your
SELECT statement. For
example:
DO $$DECLARE chunk regclass;BEGINFOR chunk IN SELECT format('%I.%I', chunk_schema, chunk_name)::regclassFROM timescaledb_information.chunksWHERE is_compressed = trueLOOPRAISE NOTICE 'Recompressing %', chunk::text;CALL recompress_chunk(chunk, true);END LOOP;END$$;
