convert_to_columnstore()

Recompresses a compressed chunk that had more data inserted after compression.

recompress_chunk ( chunk REGCLASS , if_not_compressed BOOLEAN = false ) Copy

You can also recompress chunks by running the job associated with your compression policy. recompress_chunk gives you more fine-grained control by allowing you to target a specific chunk.

Important recompress_chunk is deprecated since TimescaleDB v2.14 and will be removed in the future. The procedure is now a wrapper which calls compress_chunk instead of it.

Important recompress_chunk is implemented as an SQL procedure and not a function. Call the procedure with CALL . Don't use a SELECT statement.

Note recompress_chunk only works on chunks that have previously been compressed. To compress a chunk for the first time, use compress_chunk .

Recompress the chunk timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk :

CALL recompress_chunk ( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description chunk REGCLASS The chunk to be recompressed. Must include the schema, for example _timescaledb_internal , if it is not in the search path.

Name Type Description if_not_compressed BOOLEAN If true , prints a notice instead of erroring if the chunk is already compressed. Defaults to false .

In TimescaleDB 2.6.0 and above, recompress_chunk is implemented as a procedure. Previously, it was implemented as a function. If you are upgrading to TimescaleDB 2.6.0 or above, the recompress_chunk function could cause an error. For example, trying to run SELECT recompress_chunk(i.show_chunks, true) FROM... gives the following error:

ERROR: recompress_chunk ( regclass , boolean ) is a procedure Copy

To fix the error, use CALL instead of SELECT . You might also need to write a procedure to replace the full functionality in your SELECT statement. For example: