Old API since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Superseded by hypertable_columnstore_stats(). However, compression APIs are still supported, you do not need to migrate to the hypercore APIs.
Get statistics related to hypertable compression. All sizes are in bytes.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.
For more information about compression, see the compression section.
SELECT * FROM hypertable_compression_stats('conditions');-[ RECORD 1 ]------------------+------total_chunks | 4number_compressed_chunks | 1before_compression_table_bytes | 8192before_compression_index_bytes | 32768before_compression_toast_bytes | 0before_compression_total_bytes | 40960after_compression_table_bytes | 8192after_compression_index_bytes | 32768after_compression_toast_bytes | 8192after_compression_total_bytes | 49152node_name |
Use
pg_size_pretty get the output in a more human friendly format.
SELECT pg_size_pretty(after_compression_total_bytes) as totalFROM hypertable_compression_stats('conditions');-[ RECORD 1 ]--+------total | 48 kB
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|Hypertable to show statistics for
|Column
|Type
|Description
total_chunks
|BIGINT
|The number of chunks used by the hypertable
number_compressed_chunks
|BIGINT
|The number of chunks used by the hypertable that are currently compressed
before_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap before compression
before_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes before compression
before_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table before compression
before_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire table (table+indexes+toast) before compression
after_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap after compression
after_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes after compression
after_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table after compression
after_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire table (table+indexes+toast) after compression
node_name
|TEXT
|nodes on which the hypertable is located, applicable only to distributed hypertables
Note
Returns show
NULL if the data is currently uncompressed.
