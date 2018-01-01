Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

hypertable_columnstore_stats()

Get statistics related to hypertable compression. All sizes are in bytes.

SELECT * FROM hypertable_compression_stats ( 'conditions' ) ; - [ RECORD 1 ] total_chunks | 4 number_compressed_chunks | 1 before_compression_table_bytes | 8192 before_compression_index_bytes | 32768 before_compression_toast_bytes | 0 before_compression_total_bytes | 40960 after_compression_table_bytes | 8192 after_compression_index_bytes | 32768 after_compression_toast_bytes | 8192 after_compression_total_bytes | 49152 node_name | Copy

Use pg_size_pretty get the output in a more human friendly format.

SELECT pg_size_pretty ( after_compression_total_bytes ) as total FROM hypertable_compression_stats ( 'conditions' ) ; - [ RECORD 1 ] total | 48 kB Copy

Name Type Description hypertable REGCLASS Hypertable to show statistics for

Column Type Description total_chunks BIGINT The number of chunks used by the hypertable number_compressed_chunks BIGINT The number of chunks used by the hypertable that are currently compressed before_compression_table_bytes BIGINT Size of the heap before compression before_compression_index_bytes BIGINT Size of all the indexes before compression before_compression_toast_bytes BIGINT Size the TOAST table before compression before_compression_total_bytes BIGINT Size of the entire table (table+indexes+toast) before compression after_compression_table_bytes BIGINT Size of the heap after compression after_compression_index_bytes BIGINT Size of all the indexes after compression after_compression_toast_bytes BIGINT Size the TOAST table after compression after_compression_total_bytes BIGINT Size of the entire table (table+indexes+toast) after compression node_name TEXT nodes on which the hypertable is located, applicable only to distributed hypertables