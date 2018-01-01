Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

The compress_chunk function is used for synchronous compression (or recompression, if necessary) of a specific chunk. This is most often used instead of the add_compression_policy function, when a user wants more control over the scheduling of compression. For most users, we suggest using the policy framework instead.

You can also compress chunks by running the job associated with your compression policy. compress_chunk gives you more fine-grained control by allowing you to target a specific chunk that needs compressing.

Tip You can get a list of chunks belonging to a hypertable using the show_chunks function.

Compress a single chunk.

SELECT compress_chunk ( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' ) ; Copy

Name Type Description chunk_name REGCLASS Name of the chunk to be compressed

Name Type Default Required Description chunk REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the chunk to add to the columnstore. if_not_columnstore BOOLEAN true ✖ Set to false so this job fails with an error rather than a warning if chunk is already in the columnstore. recompress BOOLEAN false ✖ Set to true to recompress. In-memory recompression is attempted first; it falls back to internal decompress/compress.