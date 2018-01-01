compress_chunk()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
The
compress_chunk function is used for synchronous compression (or recompression, if necessary) of
a specific chunk. This is most often used instead of the
add_compression_policy function, when a user
wants more control over the scheduling of compression. For most users, we
suggest using the policy framework instead.
You can also compress chunks by
running the job associated with your compression policy.
compress_chunk gives you more fine-grained control by
allowing you to target a specific chunk that needs compressing.
Tip
You can get a list of chunks belonging to a hypertable using the
show_chunks function.
Compress a single chunk.
SELECT compress_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk');
|Name
|Type
|Description
chunk_name
|REGCLASS
|Name of the chunk to be compressed
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the chunk to add to the columnstore.
if_not_columnstore
|BOOLEAN
true
|✖
|Set to
false so this job fails with an error rather than a warning if
chunk is already in the columnstore.
recompress
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to true to recompress. In-memory recompression is attempted first; it falls back to internal decompress/compress.
|Column
|Type
|Description
compress_chunk
|REGCLASS
|Name of the chunk that was compressed
