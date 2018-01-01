Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Azure Data Studio is an open-source, cross-platform hybrid data analytics tool designed to simplify the data landscape.

This page explains how to integrate Azure Data Studio with Tiger Cloud.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

Start Azure Data Studio In the SERVERS page, click New Connection Configure the connection Select PostgreSQL for Connection type . Configure the server name, database, username, port, and password using your connection details. Click Advanced . If you configured your Tiger Cloud service to connect using stricter SSL mode, set SSL mode to the configured mode, then type the location of your SSL root CA certificate in SSL root certificate filename . In the Port field, type the port number and click OK . Click Connect

You have successfully integrated Azure Data Studio with Tiger Cloud.