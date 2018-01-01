Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Azure Data Studio is an open-source, cross-platform hybrid data analytics tool designed to simplify the data landscape.
This page explains how to integrate Azure Data Studio with Tiger Cloud.
To follow the steps on this page:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Download and install Azure Data Studio.
- Install the Postgres extension for Azure Data Studio.
To connect to Tiger Cloud:
Start
Azure Data Studio
In the
SERVERSpage, click
New Connection
Configure the connection
Select
PostgreSQLfor
Connection type.
Configure the server name, database, username, port, and password using your connection details.
Click
Advanced.
If you configured your Tiger Cloud service to connect using stricter SSL mode, set
SSL modeto the configured mode, then type the location of your SSL root CA certificate in
SSL root certificate filename.
In the
Portfield, type the port number and click
OK.
Click
Connect
You have successfully integrated Azure Data Studio with Tiger Cloud.
