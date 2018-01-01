Integrate Prometheus with Tiger Cloud

Prometheus is an open-source monitoring system with a dimensional data model, flexible query language, and a modern alerting approach.

This page shows you how to export your service telemetry to Prometheus:

  • For Tiger Cloud, using a dedicated Prometheus exporter in Tiger Console.
  • For self-hosted TimescaleDB, using Postgres Exporter.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Note

This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Export Tiger Cloud service telemetry to Prometheus

To export your data, do the following:

You can further visualize your data with Grafana. Use the Grafana Postgres dashboard or create a custom dashboard that suits your needs.

