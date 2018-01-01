Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Power BI is a business analytics tool for visualizing data, creating interactive reports, and sharing insights across an organization.
This page explains how to integrate Power BI with Tiger Cloud using the Postgres ODBC driver, so that you can build interactive reports based on the data in your Tiger Cloud service.
To follow the steps on this page:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Download Power BI Desktop on your Microsoft Windows machine.
- Install the PostgreSQL ODBC driver.
Use the PostgreSQL ODBC driver to connect Power BI to Tiger Cloud.
Open the ODBC data sources
On your Windows machine, search for and select
ODBC Data Sources.
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service
- Under
User DSN, click
Add.
- Choose
PostgreSQL Unicodeand click
Finish.
- Use your connection details to configure the data source.
- Click
Testto ensure the connection works, then click
Save.
- Under
Establish a connection and import data from your Tiger Cloud service into Power BI:
Connect Power BI to your Tiger Cloud service
- Open Power BI, then click
Get data from other sources.
- Search for and select
ODBC, then click
Connect.
- In
Data source name (DSN), select the Tiger Cloud data source and click
OK.
- Use your connection details to enter your
User Nameand
Password, then click
Connect.
After connecting,
Navigatordisplays the available tables and schemas.
- Open Power BI, then click
Import your data into Power BI
Select the tables to import and click
Load.
The
Datapane shows your imported tables.
To visualize your data and build reports, drag fields from the tables onto the canvas.
You have successfully integrated Power BI with Tiger Cloud.
