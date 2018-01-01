Integrate Power BI with Tiger Cloud

Power BI is a business analytics tool for visualizing data, creating interactive reports, and sharing insights across an organization.

This page explains how to integrate Power BI with Tiger Cloud using the Postgres ODBC driver, so that you can build interactive reports based on the data in your Tiger Cloud service.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Add your Tiger Cloud service as an ODBC data source

Use the PostgreSQL ODBC driver to connect Power BI to Tiger Cloud.

  1. Open the ODBC data sources

    On your Windows machine, search for and select ODBC Data Sources.

  2. Connect to your Tiger Cloud service

    1. Under User DSN, click Add.
    2. Choose PostgreSQL Unicode and click Finish.
    3. Use your connection details to configure the data source.
    4. Click Test to ensure the connection works, then click Save.

Import the data from your your Tiger Cloud service into Power BI

Establish a connection and import data from your Tiger Cloud service into Power BI:

  1. Connect Power BI to your Tiger Cloud service

    1. Open Power BI, then click Get data from other sources.
    2. Search for and select ODBC, then click Connect.
    3. In Data source name (DSN), select the Tiger Cloud data source and click OK.
    4. Use your connection details to enter your User Name and Password, then click Connect.

    After connecting, Navigator displays the available tables and schemas.

  2. Import your data into Power BI

    1. Select the tables to import and click Load.

      The Data pane shows your imported tables.

    2. To visualize your data and build reports, drag fields from the tables onto the canvas.

You have successfully integrated Power BI with Tiger Cloud.

