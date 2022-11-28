Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Telegraf is a server-based agent that collects and sends metrics and events from databases, systems, and IoT sensors. Telegraf is an open source, plugin-driven tool for the collection and output of data.
To view metrics gathered by Telegraf and stored in a hypertable in a Tiger Cloud service.
- Link Telegraf to your Tiger Cloud service: create a Telegraf configuration
- View the metrics collected by Telegraf: connect to your service and query the metrics table
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
To create a Telegraf configuration that exports data to a hypertable in your service:
Set up your service connection string
This variable holds the connection information for the target Tiger Cloud service.
In the terminal on the source machine, set the following:export TARGET=postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require
See where to find your connection details.
Generate a Telegraf configuration file
In Terminal, run the following:telegraf --input-filter=cpu --output-filter=postgresql config > telegraf.conf
telegraf.confconfigures a CPU input plugin that samples various metrics about CPU usage, and the Postgres output plugin.
telegraf.confalso includes all available input, output, processor, and aggregator plugins. These are commented out by default.
Test the configurationtelegraf --config telegraf.conf --test
You see an output similar to the following:2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Starting Telegraf 1.24.32022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Available plugins: 208 inputs, 9 aggregators, 26 processors, 20 parsers, 57 outputs2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Loaded inputs: cpu2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Loaded aggregators:2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Loaded processors:2022-11-28T12:53:44Z W! Outputs are not used in testing mode!2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Tags enabled: host=localhost> cpu,cpu=cpu0,host=localhost usage_guest=0,usage_guest_nice=0,usage_idle=90.00000000087311,usage_iowait=0,usage_irq=0,usage_nice=0,usage_softirq=0,usage_steal=0,usage_system=6.000000000040018,usage_user=3.999999999996362 1669640025000000000> cpu,cpu=cpu1,host=localhost usage_guest=0,usage_guest_nice=0,usage_idle=92.15686274495818,usage_iowait=0,usage_irq=0,usage_nice=0,usage_softirq=0,usage_steal=0,usage_system=5.882352941192206,usage_user=1.9607843136712912 1669640025000000000> cpu,cpu=cpu2,host=localhost usage_guest=0,usage_guest_nice=0,usage_idle=91.99999999982538,usage_iowait=0,usage_irq=0,usage_nice=0,usage_softirq=0,usage_steal=0,usage_system=3.999999999996362,usage_user=3.999999999996362 1669640025000000000
Configure the Postgres output plugin
In
telegraf.conf, in the
[[outputs.postgresql]]section, set
connectionto the value of $TARGET.connection = "<VALUE OF $TARGET>"
Use hypertables when Telegraf creates a new table:
In the section that begins with the comment
## Templated statements to execute when creating a new table, add the following template:## Templated statements to execute when creating a new table.create_templates = ['''CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS {{ .table }} ({{ .columns }}) WITH (tsdb.hypertable, tsdb.chunk_interval='1 week')''',]
This section shows you how to generate system metrics using Telegraf, then connect to your service and query the metrics hypertable.
Collect system metrics using Telegraf
Run the following command for 30 seconds:telegraf --config telegraf.conf
Telegraf uses loaded inputs
cpuand outputs
postgresqlalong with
global tags, the intervals when the agent collects data from the inputs, and flushes to the outputs.
View the metrics
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service:psql $TARGET
View the metrics collected in the
cputable in
tsdb:SELECT*FROM cpu;
You see something like:time | cpu | host | usage_guest | usage_guest_nice | usage_idle | usage_iowait | usage_irq | usage_nice | usage_softirq | usage_steal | usage_system | usage_user---------------------+-----------+----------------------------------+-------------+------------------+-------------------+--------------+-----------+------------+---------------+-------------+---------------------+---------------------2022-12-05 12:25:20 | cpu0 | hostname | 0 | 0 | 83.08605341237833 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6.824925815961274 | 10.0890207714444812022-12-05 12:25:20 | cpu1 | hostname | 0 | 0 | 84.27299703278959 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 5.934718100814769 | 9.7922848663956472022-12-05 12:25:20 | cpu2 | hostname | 0 | 0 | 87.53709198848934 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 4.747774480755411 | 7.7151335312410372022-12-05 12:25:20 | cpu3 | hostname| 0 | 0 | 86.68639053296472 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 4.43786982253345 | 8.8757396450399922022-12-05 12:25:20 | cpu4 | hostname | 0 | 0 | 96.15384615371369 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1.1834319526667423 | 2.6627218934917614
To view the average usage per CPU core, use
SELECT cpu, avg(usage_user) FROM cpu GROUP BY cpu;.
For more information about the options that you can configure in Telegraf, see the PostgreQL output plugin.
