Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Telegraf is a server-based agent that collects and sends metrics and events from databases, systems, and IoT sensors. Telegraf is an open source, plugin-driven tool for the collection and output of data.

To view metrics gathered by Telegraf and stored in a hypertable in a Tiger Cloud service.

Link Telegraf to your Tiger Cloud service: create a Telegraf configuration

View the metrics collected by Telegraf: connect to your service and query the metrics table

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

To create a Telegraf configuration that exports data to a hypertable in your service: Set up your service connection string This variable holds the connection information for the target Tiger Cloud service. In the terminal on the source machine, set the following: export TARGET=postgres://tsdbadmin:<PASSWORD>@<HOST>:<PORT>/tsdb?sslmode=require Copy See where to find your connection details. Generate a Telegraf configuration file In Terminal, run the following: telegraf --input-filter=cpu --output-filter=postgresql config > telegraf.conf Copy telegraf.conf configures a CPU input plugin that samples various metrics about CPU usage, and the Postgres output plugin. telegraf.conf also includes all available input, output, processor, and aggregator plugins. These are commented out by default. Test the configuration telegraf --config telegraf.conf --test Copy You see an output similar to the following: 2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Starting Telegraf 1.24.3 2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Available plugins: 208 inputs, 9 aggregators, 26 processors, 20 parsers, 57 outputs 2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Loaded inputs: cpu 2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Loaded aggregators: 2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Loaded processors: 2022-11-28T12:53:44Z W! Outputs are not used in testing mode! 2022-11-28T12:53:44Z I! Tags enabled: host=localhost > cpu,cpu=cpu0,host=localhost usage_guest=0,usage_guest_nice=0,usage_idle=90.00000000087311,usage_iowait=0,usage_irq=0,usage_nice=0,usage_softirq=0,usage_steal=0,usage_system=6.000000000040018,usage_user=3.999999999996362 1669640025000000000 > cpu,cpu=cpu1,host=localhost usage_guest=0,usage_guest_nice=0,usage_idle=92.15686274495818,usage_iowait=0,usage_irq=0,usage_nice=0,usage_softirq=0,usage_steal=0,usage_system=5.882352941192206,usage_user=1.9607843136712912 1669640025000000000 > cpu,cpu=cpu2,host=localhost usage_guest=0,usage_guest_nice=0,usage_idle=91.99999999982538,usage_iowait=0,usage_irq=0,usage_nice=0,usage_softirq=0,usage_steal=0,usage_system=3.999999999996362,usage_user=3.999999999996362 1669640025000000000 Copy Configure the Postgres output plugin In telegraf.conf , in the [[outputs.postgresql]] section, set connection to the value of $TARGET. connection = "<VALUE OF $TARGET>" Copy Use hypertables when Telegraf creates a new table: In the section that begins with the comment ## Templated statements to execute when creating a new table , add the following template: ## Templated statements to execute when creating a new table. create_templates = [ '''CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS {{ .table }} ({{ .columns }}) WITH (tsdb.hypertable, tsdb.chunk_interval='1 week')''', ] Copy

This section shows you how to generate system metrics using Telegraf, then connect to your service and query the metrics hypertable.

Collect system metrics using Telegraf Run the following command for 30 seconds: telegraf --config telegraf.conf Copy Telegraf uses loaded inputs cpu and outputs postgresql along with global tags , the intervals when the agent collects data from the inputs, and flushes to the outputs. View the metrics Connect to your Tiger Cloud service: psql $TARGET Copy View the metrics collected in the cpu table in tsdb : SELECT * FROM cpu ; Copy You see something like: time | cpu | host | usage_guest | usage_guest_nice | usage_idle | usage_iowait | usage_irq | usage_nice | usage_softirq | usage_steal | usage_system | usage_user 2022 - 12 - 05 12 : 25 : 20 | cpu0 | hostname | 0 | 0 | 83.08605341237833 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6.824925815961274 | 10.089020771444481 2022 - 12 - 05 12 : 25 : 20 | cpu1 | hostname | 0 | 0 | 84.27299703278959 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 5.934718100814769 | 9.792284866395647 2022 - 12 - 05 12 : 25 : 20 | cpu2 | hostname | 0 | 0 | 87.53709198848934 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 4.747774480755411 | 7.715133531241037 2022 - 12 - 05 12 : 25 : 20 | cpu3 | hostname | 0 | 0 | 86.68639053296472 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 4.43786982253345 | 8.875739645039992 2022 - 12 - 05 12 : 25 : 20 | cpu4 | hostname | 0 | 0 | 96.15384615371369 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 1.1834319526667423 | 2.6627218934917614 Copy To view the average usage per CPU core, use SELECT cpu, avg(usage_user) FROM cpu GROUP BY cpu; .

For more information about the options that you can configure in Telegraf, see the PostgreQL output plugin .