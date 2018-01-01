Troubleshooting

JDBC authentication type is not supported

When connecting to Tiger Cloud service with a Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) driver, you might get this error message:

Check that your connection definition references your JDBC database with correct URL syntax, 
username, and password. The authentication type 10 is not supported.

Your Tiger Cloud authentication type doesn't match your JDBC driver's supported authentication types. The recommended approach is to upgrade your JDBC driver to a version that supports scram-sha-256 encryption. If that isn't an option, you can change the authentication type for your Tiger Cloud service to md5. Note that md5 is less secure, and is provided solely for compatibility with older clients.

For information on changing your authentication type, see the documentation on resetting your service password.

