When connecting to Tiger Cloud service with a Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) driver, you might get this error message:
Check that your connection definition references your JDBC database with correct URL syntax,username, and password. The authentication type 10 is not supported.
Your Tiger Cloud authentication type doesn't match your JDBC driver's
supported authentication types. The recommended approach is to upgrade your JDBC
driver to a version that supports
scram-sha-256 encryption. If that isn't an
option, you can change the authentication type for your Tiger Cloud service
to
md5. Note that
md5 is less secure, and is provided solely for
compatibility with older clients.
For information on changing your authentication type, see the documentation on resetting your service password.
