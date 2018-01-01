Integrate Datadog with Tiger Cloud

Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform that provides comprehensive visibility into applications, infrastructure, and systems through real-time monitoring, logging, and analytics.

This page explains how to:

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Note

This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Monitor Tiger Cloud service metrics with Datadog

Export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to Datadog using a Tiger Cloud data exporter. The available metrics include CPU usage, RAM usage, and storage.

Create a data exporter

A Tiger Cloud data exporter sends telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to a third-party monitoring tool. You create an exporter on the project level, in the same AWS region as your service:

  1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters

  2. Click New exporter

  3. Select Metrics for Data type and Datadog for provider

    Add Datadog exporter

  4. Choose your AWS region and provide the API key

    The AWS region must be the same for your Tiger Cloud exporter and the Datadog provider.

  5. Set Site to your Datadog region, then click Create exporter

Manage a data exporter

This section shows you how to attach, monitor, edit, and delete a data exporter.

Attach a data exporter to a Tiger Cloud service

To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.

To attach an exporter:

  1. In Tiger Console, choose the service
  2. Click Operations > Exporters
  3. Select the exporter, then click Attach exporter
  4. If you are attaching a first Logs data type exporter, restart the service

Monitor Tiger Cloud service metrics

You can now monitor your service metrics. Use the following metrics to check the service is running correctly:

  • timescale.cloud.system.cpu.usage.millicores
  • timescale.cloud.system.cpu.total.millicores
  • timescale.cloud.system.memory.usage.bytes
  • timescale.cloud.system.memory.total.bytes
  • timescale.cloud.system.disk.usage.bytes
  • timescale.cloud.system.disk.total.bytes

Additionally, use the following tags to filter your results.

TagExample variableDescription
hostus-east-1.timescale.cloud
project-id
service-id
regionus-east-1AWS region
rolereplica or primaryFor service with replicas
node-idFor multi-node services

Edit a data exporter

To update a data exporter:

  1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters
  2. Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu > Edit
  3. Edit the exporter fields and save your changes

You cannot change fields such as the provider or the AWS region.

Delete a data exporter

To remove a data exporter that you no longer need:

  1. Disconnect the data exporter from your Tiger Cloud services

    1. In Tiger Console, choose the service.
    2. Click Operations > Exporters.
    3. Click the trash can icon.
    4. Repeat for every service attached to the exporter you want to remove.

    The data exporter is now unattached from all services. However, it still exists in your project.

  2. Delete the exporter on the project level

    1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters
    2. Next to the exporter you want to edit, click menu > Delete
    3. Confirm that you want to delete the data exporter.

Reference

When you create the IAM OIDC provider, the URL must match the region you create the exporter in. It must be one of the following:

RegionZoneLocationURL
ap-southeast-1Asia PacificSingaporeirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-1.s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.com
ap-southeast-2Asia PacificSydneyirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-2.s3.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com
ap-northeast-1Asia PacificTokyoirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-northeast-1.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com
ca-central-1CanadaCentralirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ca-central-1.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com
eu-central-1EuropeFrankfurtirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-central-1.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com
eu-west-1EuropeIrelandirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-1.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com
eu-west-2EuropeLondonirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-2.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com
sa-east-1South AmericaSão Pauloirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-sa-east-1.s3.sa-east-1.amazonaws.com
us-east-1United StatesNorth Virginiairsa-oidc-discovery-prod.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com
us-east-2United StatesOhioirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-east-2.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com
us-west-2United StatesOregonirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-west-2.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com

Configure Datadog Agent to collect metrics for your Tiger Cloud services

Datadog Agent includes a Postgres integration that you use to collect detailed Postgres database metrics about your Tiger Cloud services.

  1. Connect to your Tiger Cloud service

    For Tiger Cloud, open an SQL editor in Tiger Console. For self-hosted TimescaleDB, use psql.

  2. Add the datadog user to your Tiger Cloud service

    create user datadog with password '<password>';
    grant pg_monitor to datadog;
    grant SELECT ON pg_stat_database to datadog;

  3. Test the connection and rights for the datadog user

    Update the following command with your connection details, then run it from the command line:

    psql "postgres://datadog:<datadog password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" -c \
     "select * from pg_stat_database LIMIT(1);" \
     && echo -e "\e[0;32mPostgres connection - OK\e[0m" || echo -e "\e[0;31mCannot connect to Postgres\e[0m"

    You see the output from the pg_stat_database table, which means you have given the correct rights to datadog.

  4. Connect Datadog to your Tiger Cloud service

    1. Configure the Datadog Agent Postgres configuration file; it is usually located on the Datadog Agent host at:

      • Linux: /etc/datadog-agent/conf.d/postgres.d/conf.yaml
      • MacOS: /opt/datadog-agent/etc/conf.d/postgres.d/conf.yaml
      • Windows: C:\ProgramData\Datadog\conf.d\postgres.d\conf.yaml

    2. Integrate Datadog Agent with your Tiger Cloud service:

      Use your connection details to update the following and add it to the Datadog Agent Postgres configuration file:

      init_config:
      

      instances:
      - host: <host>
        port: <port>
        username: datadog
        password: <datadog's password>>
        dbname: tsdb
        disable_generic_tags: true

  5. Add Tiger Cloud metrics

    Tags to make it easier for build Datadog dashboards that combine metrics from the Tiger Cloud data exporter and Datadog Agent. Use your connection details to update the following and add it to <datadog_home>/datadog.yaml:

    tags:
      - project-id:<project-id>
      - service-id:<service-id>
      - region:<region>

  6. Restart Datadog Agent

    See how to Start, stop, and restart Datadog Agent.

Metrics for your Tiger Cloud service are now visible in Datadog. Check the Datadog Postgres integration documentation for a comprehensive list of metrics collected.

Keywords

integrate

