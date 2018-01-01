Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform that provides comprehensive visibility into applications, infrastructure, and systems through real-time monitoring, logging, and analytics.

This page explains how to:

Monitor Tiger Cloud service metrics with Datadog This integration is available for Scale and Enterprise pricing plans.

Configure Datadog Agent to collect metrics for your Tiger Cloud service This integration is available for all pricing plans.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details.

Sign up for Datadog . You need your Datadog API key to follow this procedure.

Install Datadog Agent .

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to Datadog using a Tiger Cloud data exporter. The available metrics include CPU usage, RAM usage, and storage.

A Tiger Cloud data exporter sends telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to a third-party monitoring tool. You create an exporter on the project level, in the same AWS region as your service:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Click New exporter Select Metrics for Data type and Datadog for provider Expand image Choose your AWS region and provide the API key The AWS region must be the same for your Tiger Cloud exporter and the Datadog provider. Set Site to your Datadog region, then click Create exporter

This section shows you how to attach, monitor, edit, and delete a data exporter.

To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.

To attach an exporter:

In Tiger Console , choose the service Click Operations > Exporters Select the exporter, then click Attach exporter If you are attaching a first Logs data type exporter, restart the service

You can now monitor your service metrics. Use the following metrics to check the service is running correctly:

timescale.cloud.system.cpu.usage.millicores

timescale.cloud.system.cpu.total.millicores

timescale.cloud.system.memory.usage.bytes

timescale.cloud.system.memory.total.bytes

timescale.cloud.system.disk.usage.bytes

timescale.cloud.system.disk.total.bytes

Additionally, use the following tags to filter your results.

Tag Example variable Description host us-east-1.timescale.cloud project-id service-id region us-east-1 AWS region role replica or primary For service with replicas node-id For multi-node services

To update a data exporter:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu > Edit Edit the exporter fields and save your changes You cannot change fields such as the provider or the AWS region.

To remove a data exporter that you no longer need:

Disconnect the data exporter from your Tiger Cloud services In Tiger Console , choose the service. Click Operations > Exporters . Click the trash can icon. Repeat for every service attached to the exporter you want to remove. The data exporter is now unattached from all services. However, it still exists in your project. Delete the exporter on the project level In Tiger Console, open Exporters Next to the exporter you want to edit, click menu > Delete Confirm that you want to delete the data exporter.

When you create the IAM OIDC provider, the URL must match the region you create the exporter in. It must be one of the following:

Region Zone Location URL ap-southeast-1 Asia Pacific Singapore irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-1.s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.com ap-southeast-2 Asia Pacific Sydney irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-2.s3.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com ap-northeast-1 Asia Pacific Tokyo irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-northeast-1.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com ca-central-1 Canada Central irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ca-central-1.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com eu-central-1 Europe Frankfurt irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-central-1.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com eu-west-1 Europe Ireland irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-1.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com eu-west-2 Europe London irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-2.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com sa-east-1 South America São Paulo irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-sa-east-1.s3.sa-east-1.amazonaws.com us-east-1 United States North Virginia irsa-oidc-discovery-prod.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com us-east-2 United States Ohio irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-east-2.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com us-west-2 United States Oregon irsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-west-2.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com

Datadog Agent includes a Postgres integration that you use to collect detailed Postgres database metrics about your Tiger Cloud services.

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service For Tiger Cloud, open an SQL editor in Tiger Console . For self-hosted TimescaleDB, use psql . Add the datadog user to your Tiger Cloud service create user datadog with password '<password>' ; Copy grant pg_monitor to datadog ; Copy grant SELECT ON pg_stat_database to datadog ; Copy Test the connection and rights for the datadog user Update the following command with your connection details, then run it from the command line: psql "postgres://datadog:<datadog password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" -c \ "select * from pg_stat_database LIMIT(1);" \ && echo -e "\e[0;32mPostgres connection - OK\e[0m" || echo -e "\e[0;31mCannot connect to Postgres\e[0m" Copy You see the output from the pg_stat_database table, which means you have given the correct rights to datadog . Connect Datadog to your Tiger Cloud service Configure the Datadog Agent Postgres configuration file ; it is usually located on the Datadog Agent host at: Linux : /etc/datadog-agent/conf.d/postgres.d/conf.yaml

: MacOS : /opt/datadog-agent/etc/conf.d/postgres.d/conf.yaml

: Windows: C:\ProgramData\Datadog\conf.d\postgres.d\conf.yaml Integrate Datadog Agent with your Tiger Cloud service: Use your connection details to update the following and add it to the Datadog Agent Postgres configuration file: init_config : instances : - host : <host > port : <port > username : datadog password : <datadog's password > > dbname : tsdb disable_generic_tags : true Copy Add Tiger Cloud metrics Tags to make it easier for build Datadog dashboards that combine metrics from the Tiger Cloud data exporter and Datadog Agent. Use your connection details to update the following and add it to <datadog_home>/datadog.yaml : tags : - project - id : <project - id > - service - id : <service - id > - region : <region > Copy Restart Datadog Agent See how to Start, stop, and restart Datadog Agent .

Metrics for your Tiger Cloud service are now visible in Datadog. Check the Datadog Postgres integration documentation for a comprehensive list of metrics collected.