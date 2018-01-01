Tiger Cloud: Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

Amazon CloudWatch is a monitoring and observability service designed to help collect, analyze, and act on data from applications, infrastructure, and services running in AWS and on-premises environments.

You can export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to CloudWatch. The available metrics include CPU usage, RAM usage, and storage. This integration is available for Scale and Enterprise pricing tiers.

This pages explains how to export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud service into CloudWatch by creating a Tiger Cloud data exporter, then attaching it to the service.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details.

Sign up for Amazon CloudWatch .

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

A Tiger Cloud data exporter sends telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to a third-party monitoring tool. You create an exporter on the project level, in the same AWS region as your service:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Click New exporter Select the data type and specify AWS CloudWatch for provider Expand image Provide your AWS CloudWatch configuration The AWS region must be the same for your Tiger Cloud exporter and AWS CloudWatch Log group.

The exporter name appears in Tiger Console, best practice is to make this name easily understandable.

For CloudWatch credentials, either use an existing CloudWatch Log group or create a new one . If you're uncertain, use the default values. For more information, see Working with log groups and log streams . Choose the authentication method to use for the exporter Expand image Select the AWS Region your CloudWatch services run in, then click Create exporter .

To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.

To attach an exporter:

In Tiger Console , choose the service Click Operations > Exporters Select the exporter, then click Attach exporter If you are attaching a first Logs data type exporter, restart the service

You can now monitor your service metrics. Use the following metrics to check the service is running correctly:

timescale.cloud.system.cpu.usage.millicores

timescale.cloud.system.cpu.total.millicores

timescale.cloud.system.memory.usage.bytes

timescale.cloud.system.memory.total.bytes

timescale.cloud.system.disk.usage.bytes

timescale.cloud.system.disk.total.bytes

Additionally, use the following tags to filter your results.

Tag Example variable Description host us-east-1.timescale.cloud project-id service-id region us-east-1 AWS region role replica or primary For service with replicas node-id For multi-node services

To update a data exporter:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu > Edit Edit the exporter fields and save your changes You cannot change fields such as the provider or the AWS region.

To remove a data exporter that you no longer need:

Disconnect the data exporter from your Tiger Cloud services In Tiger Console , choose the service. Click Operations > Exporters . Click the trash can icon. Repeat for every service attached to the exporter you want to remove. The data exporter is now unattached from all services. However, it still exists in your project. Delete the exporter on the project level In Tiger Console, open Exporters Next to the exporter you want to edit, click menu > Delete Confirm that you want to delete the data exporter.

When you create the IAM OIDC provider, the URL must match the region you create the exporter in. It must be one of the following: