DBeaver is a free cross-platform database tool for developers, database administrators, analysts, and everyone working with data. DBeaver provides an SQL editor, administration features, data and schema migration, and the ability to monitor database connection sessions.

This page explains how to integrate DBeaver with your Tiger Cloud service.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Download and install DBeaver .

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

Start DBeaver In the toolbar, click the plug+ icon In Connect to a database search for TimescaleDB Select TimescaleDB , then click Next Configure the connection Use your connection details to add your connection settings. Expand image If you configured your service to connect using a stricter SSL mode, in the SSL tab check Use SSL and set SSL mode to the configured mode. Then, in the CA Certificate field type the location of the SSL root CA certificate. Click Test Connection . When the connection is successful, click Finish Your connection is listed in the Database Navigator .

You have successfully integrated DBeaver with Tiger Cloud.