Integrate DBeaver with Tiger Cloud

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

DBeaver is a free cross-platform database tool for developers, database administrators, analysts, and everyone working with data. DBeaver provides an SQL editor, administration features, data and schema migration, and the ability to monitor database connection sessions.

This page explains how to integrate DBeaver with your Tiger Cloud service.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Connect DBeaver to your Tiger Cloud service

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

  1. Start DBeaver

  2. In the toolbar, click the plug+ icon

  3. In Connect to a database search for TimescaleDB

  4. Select TimescaleDB, then click Next

  5. Configure the connection

    Use your connection details to add your connection settings.

    DBeaver integration

    If you configured your service to connect using a stricter SSL mode, in the SSL tab check Use SSL and set SSL mode to the configured mode. Then, in the CA Certificate field type the location of the SSL root CA certificate.

  6. Click Test Connection. When the connection is successful, click Finish

    Your connection is listed in the Database Navigator.

You have successfully integrated DBeaver with Tiger Cloud.

Keywords

integrate

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousDatadogNextDebezium

Related Content

Integrate pgAdmin with Tiger
pgAdmin is a feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL. Integrate pgadmin with Tiger
Integrate qStudio with Tiger
qStudio is a modern free SQL editor that provides syntax highlighting, code-completion, excel export, charting, and much more. Integrate qStudio with Tiger
Integrate Fivetran with Tiger Cloud
Fivetran is a fully managed data pipeline platform that simplifies extract, transform, and load processes. Integrate Fivetran with Tiger Cloud for seamless data synchronization
Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative. Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Integrate Terraform with Tiger
Manage your Tiger Cloud services with a Terraform provider
Integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud
With AWS Lambda, you can run code without provisioning or managing servers, and scale automatically. Integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud and inject data into your service