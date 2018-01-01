Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
DBeaver is a free cross-platform database tool for developers, database administrators, analysts, and everyone working with data. DBeaver provides an SQL editor, administration features, data and schema migration, and the ability to monitor database connection sessions.
This page explains how to integrate DBeaver with your Tiger Cloud service.
To follow the steps on this page:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Download and install DBeaver.
To connect to Tiger Cloud:
Start
DBeaver
In the toolbar, click the plug+ icon
In
Connect to a databasesearch for
TimescaleDB
Select
TimescaleDB, then click
Next
Configure the connection
Use your connection details to add your connection settings.
If you configured your service to connect using a stricter SSL mode, in the
SSLtab check
Use SSLand set
SSL modeto the configured mode. Then, in the
CA Certificatefield type the location of the SSL root CA certificate.
Click
Test Connection. When the connection is successful, click
Finish
Your connection is listed in the
Database Navigator.
You have successfully integrated DBeaver with Tiger Cloud.
