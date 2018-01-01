Integrate Postgres with Tiger Cloud

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

You use Postgres foreign data wrappers (FDWs) to query external data sources from a Tiger Cloud service. These external data sources can be one of the following:

  • Other Tiger Cloud services
  • Postgres databases outside of Tiger Cloud

If you are using VPC peering, you can create FDWs in your Customer VPC to query a service in your Tiger Cloud project. However, you can't create FDWs in your Tiger Cloud services to query a data source in your Customer VPC. This is because Tiger Cloud VPC peering uses AWS PrivateLink for increased security. See VPC peering documentation for additional details.

Postgres FDWs are particularly useful if you manage multiple Tiger Cloud services with different capabilities, and need to seamlessly access and merge regular and time-series data.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Query another data source

To query another data source:

Keywords

integrateforeign data wrappersfdw

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviouspgAdminNextPrometheus

Related Content

Integrate Fivetran with Tiger Cloud
Fivetran is a fully managed data pipeline platform that simplifies extract, transform, and load processes. Integrate Fivetran with Tiger Cloud for seamless data synchronization
Integrate DBeaver with Tiger
DBeaver is a free cross-platform database tool for developers, database administrators, analysts, and everyone working with data. Integrate DBeaver with Tiger
Integrate pgAdmin with Tiger
pgAdmin is a feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL. Integrate pgadmin with Tiger
Integrate qStudio with Tiger
qStudio is a modern free SQL editor that provides syntax highlighting, code-completion, excel export, charting, and much more. Integrate qStudio with Tiger
Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative. Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Integrate Terraform with Tiger
Manage your Tiger Cloud services with a Terraform provider