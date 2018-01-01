Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You use Postgres foreign data wrappers (FDWs) to query external data sources from a Tiger Cloud service. These external data sources can be one of the following:

Other Tiger Cloud services

Postgres databases outside of Tiger Cloud

If you are using VPC peering, you can create FDWs in your Customer VPC to query a service in your Tiger Cloud project. However, you can't create FDWs in your Tiger Cloud services to query a data source in your Customer VPC. This is because Tiger Cloud VPC peering uses AWS PrivateLink for increased security. See VPC peering documentation for additional details.

Postgres FDWs are particularly useful if you manage multiple Tiger Cloud services with different capabilities, and need to seamlessly access and merge regular and time-series data.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

To query another data source: