Fivetran is a fully managed data pipeline platform that simplifies ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes by automatically syncing data from multiple sources to your data warehouse.

This page shows you how to inject data from data sources managed by Fivetran into a Tiger Cloud service.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Sign up for Fivetran

To be able to inject data into your Tiger Cloud service, set it as a destination in Fivetran:

In Fivetran Dashboard > Destinations , click Add destination . Search for the PostgreSQL connector and click Select . Add the destination name and click Add . In the PostgreSQL setup, add your Tiger Cloud service connection details, then click Save & Test . Fivetran validates the connection settings and sets up any security configurations. Click View Destination . The Destination Connection Details page opens.

In a real world scenario, you can select any of the over 600 connectors available in Fivetran to sync data with your Tiger Cloud service. This section shows you how to inject the logs for your Fivetran connections into your Tiger Cloud service.

In Fivetran Dashboard > Connections , click Add connection . Search for the Fivetran Platform connector, then click Set up . Leave the default schema name, then click Save & Test . You see All connection tests passed! Click Continue , select Yes, build data models for me , and click Continue . Your Fivetran connection is connected to your Tiger Cloud service destination. Select Start syncing all my data now and click Start initial sync . Fivetran creates the log schema in your service and syncs the data to your service.

To see data injected by Fivetran into your Tiger Cloud service:

In Tiger Console, click Data view , select your service, then run the following query: SELECT * FROM fivetran_log . account LIMIT 10 ; Copy You see something like the following:

You have successfully integrated Fivetran with Tiger Cloud.