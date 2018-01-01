Integrate Fivetran with Tiger Cloud

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Fivetran is a fully managed data pipeline platform that simplifies ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes by automatically syncing data from multiple sources to your data warehouse.

Fivetran data in a service

This page shows you how to inject data from data sources managed by Fivetran into a Tiger Cloud service.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Set your Tiger Cloud service as a destination in Fivetran

To be able to inject data into your Tiger Cloud service, set it as a destination in Fivetran:

Fivetran data destination

  1. In Fivetran Dashboard > Destinations, click Add destination.

  2. Search for the PostgreSQL connector and click Select. Add the destination name and click Add.

  3. In the PostgreSQL setup, add your Tiger Cloud service connection details, then click Save & Test.

    Fivetran validates the connection settings and sets up any security configurations.

  4. Click View Destination.

    The Destination Connection Details page opens.

Set up a Fivetran connection as your data source

In a real world scenario, you can select any of the over 600 connectors available in Fivetran to sync data with your Tiger Cloud service. This section shows you how to inject the logs for your Fivetran connections into your Tiger Cloud service.

Fivetran data source

  1. In Fivetran Dashboard > Connections, click Add connection.

  2. Search for the Fivetran Platform connector, then click Set up.

  3. Leave the default schema name, then click Save & Test.

    You see All connection tests passed!

  4. Click Continue, select Yes, build data models for me, and click Continue.

    Your Fivetran connection is connected to your Tiger Cloud service destination.

  5. Select Start syncing all my data now and click Start initial sync.

    Fivetran creates the log schema in your service and syncs the data to your service.

View Fivetran data in your Tiger Cloud service

To see data injected by Fivetran into your Tiger Cloud service:

  1. In Tiger Console, click Data view, select your service, then run the following query:

    SELECT *
    FROM fivetran_log.account
    LIMIT 10;

    You see something like the following:

    Fivetran data in a service

You have successfully integrated Fivetran with Tiger Cloud.

Keywords

FivetranPostgreSQLconnectionintegrate

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousDecodableNextGoogle Cloud

Related Content

Integrate with PostgreSQL
Query any other Postgres database or another Tiger Cloud service from your service by using Postgres foreign data wrappers
Integrate DBeaver with Tiger
DBeaver is a free cross-platform database tool for developers, database administrators, analysts, and everyone working with data. Integrate DBeaver with Tiger
Integrate pgAdmin with Tiger
pgAdmin is a feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL. Integrate pgadmin with Tiger
Integrate qStudio with Tiger
qStudio is a modern free SQL editor that provides syntax highlighting, code-completion, excel export, charting, and much more. Integrate qStudio with Tiger
Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative. Integrate Supabase with Tiger
Integrate Terraform with Tiger
Manage your Tiger Cloud services with a Terraform provider